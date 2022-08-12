The Suicide Squad | Actor presents James Gunn with incredible King Shark sculpture

Director James Gunn received an amazing gift from one of the actors in The Suicide Squad, who played the king shark.

The gift came from Steve Agee, who in addition to playing John Economos in the film, he was also responsible for serving as a body reference for Nanaue. On the occasion, the actor gave the director a small sculpture of his character.

It is worth remembering that the king shark had two actors playing him in The Suicide Squadbeing the Agee physically and the legendary Sylvester Stallone in voice.

‘The Suicide Squad‘ is available in the national HBO Max catalogue.

Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US. Where the worst supervillains are kept and where they’ll do anything to get out – even joining the super-secret, super-dark Task Force X.

Today’s do or die task? Gather a collection of villains including Bloodsport, Peacekeeper, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s crazy favorite, Harley Quinn. Then, arm them heavily and throw them (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, filled with enemies.

In relation to the original feature, the cast brings the returns of Viola Davis like Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman like Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie like Harlequin.