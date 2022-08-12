The time flies! 10 movies that turn ten years old in 2022

Every year a huge amount of feature films are released. – which was further expanded with the arrival of streaming platforms. The public always has hot news in the most diverse genres, but sometimes they really prefer to marathon that old comfort movie, right?

Time can pass, but you always end up going back and rewatching that storyline – without thinking too much about how long ago it was released. So, it’s time for shock and nostalgia too… Come find out which movies are turning 10 in 2022!

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

After the success of The Lord of the Rings, another movie franchise from the same universe appeared in 2012. Counting previous events, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey focuses more on the story of Bilbo Baggins, a dwarf who must set out on an adventure to free the Kingdom of Erebor.

The perfect choice

In a few years, when they have themed parties from the 2010s, you won’t be able to miss the Cup Song, it saw? The joke that emerged from the music of Anna Kendrick marked a generation and is part of the soundtrack of The perfect choice – who is also turning ten years old.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

About ten years ago – more specifically on November 15, 2012 – the world was witnessing for the first time the end of the Twilight Saga. Years may pass, but the shock of everything that ~happened~ in that battle still lingers! Haha ha.

007 – Operation Skyfall

James Bond in itself already iconic, but this version released in 2012 had a special highlight. With Daniel Craig in charge, the film was popular at the time mainly because of its soundtrack – whose theme song was the responsibility of none other than Adele.

The advantages of being invisible

Shortly after the end of Harry Potter, Emma Watson returned to the cinema alongside Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller. With important lessons and identifiable characters, the film was a hit especially among younger people and dominated Tumblr for a long time.

The spectacular Spider Man

The year was 2012 and Andrew Garfield made his debut as the Neighborhood Friend! <3 The actor's casting for the role divided opinions at the time, mainly due to the fans' attachment to the role. Tobey Maguire. Who would have thought that years later we would have three versions of Peter Parker together in one movie, right? Haha ha.

Madagascar 3 – Most Wanted

The last film of one of the most successful animated franchises was released ten years ago in theaters. With a new theme, the beloved quartet of animals ventured into the circus in an attempt to return home. How to forget Marty’s song as a clown…

The Avengers

The first superhero meeting can’t be forgotten! <3 The movie that scored Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner in film history was not only a historic moment within the MCU, but also at the box office around the world.

Hunger Games

The franchise – which consolidated itself in the film market alongside big names – appeared on screens in 2012. Bringing Jennifer Lawrence in the spotlight, the film was highly acclaimed for its similarity to even details from the books of Suzanne Collins.

Wreck it Ralph

We have known the Disney World of games for ten years and we fell in love with the cutest pair of friends: Ralph and Vanellope. Even though it was released a little later than the other Pixar films, Wreck it Ralph is a public favourite.

How about a nostalgic marathon in celebration? Hahaha <3