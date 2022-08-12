‘This is what changes our level’

Gabigol waves to Flamengo fans in Libertadores game Wagner Meier / Getty Images

Center forward asked for dedication and full attention to the red-black squad in the duel that guaranteed qualification to the semifinals of Libertadores

Gabigol didn’t hit the net, but played a leading role in the Flamengo before qualifying for the semifinals of CONMEBOL Libertadores in front of Corinthians last Tuesday (9).

In a video released by FlatTVshirt 9 gave a strong message in the locker room minutes before the team went up to the Maracanã lawn.

”What has changed? Our state! A team that wins and is above is because we compete. Quality has always been with all the coaches, what has changed is the competition. So let’s go to 100! Let’s compete with the guys. That’s what changes our level! The dispute! Make yourself comfortable! Everyone score, me, Pedro… That was it!”, he said.

In his speech, the striker also said that if the team is 100% focused and motivated, it won’t lose to anyone.

“Quality has always been here, what has changed is the soul. It was the soul! So let’s go to the end, as always, 100%. 100% we don’t lose to anyone. It will have to be 100%!”, he added.

After beating Corinthians 1-0 and advancing with aggregate 3-0Flamengo will face the Velez Sarsfield, from Argentina, for the semifinal of the continental tournament. The first leg will take place on August 30 or 31 in Buenos Aires, with the return scheduled for September 6 or 7 in Rio de Janeiro.