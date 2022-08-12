Thor: Love and Thunder | Brett Goldstein says he did 400 push-ups in a day to play Hercules

The actor Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) talked about his MCU debut, which he confessed was sudden. According to him, after the invitation he had about two weeks to prepare and needed to do 400 push-ups in a day to get cracked enough. That’s because Goldstein played Hercules, son of Zeus, in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder. [via UPROXX]

“When I spoke to Taika, I said, ‘You know I’m basically a skinny comedian? When is this footage?’ It was like two weeks, and I was like, ‘I’ll do my best, but two weeks feels like… Hercules doesn’t have to be as big as Thor, does it?’ And look, I did 400 push-ups that day. I was ready to explode. I did the best I could”

In less than two weeks, the sequel Thor: Love and Thunder managed to pass the mark of US$ 700 million in the box office worldwide, becoming the fifth biggest box office of the year.

The Marvel movie is expected to surpass the total box office of Batman (US$770.8M) next week, trailing only Top Gun: Maverick (US$1.2B), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (US$954.1M) and Jurassic World: Dominion (US$902.4M).

In the US, the film grossed $233.2 million. In the international market, it was US$ 479.7 million. In total, the production already adds up to an impressive $712.9 million worldwide.

About Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

In addition to returns from Chris Hemsworth as the title hero and Natalie Portman like Jane Foster, the film will still have Tessa Thompson back as Valkyrie and the addition of Christian Bale (Batman the dark knight) as the villainous Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is already showing in Brazilian cinemas.

