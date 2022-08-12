Ukrainians live underground to protect themselves from Russian bombing – News









Svitlana Klymenko can’t contain her anger, but she has nowhere to go. She worked for 46 years in a salt mine in Ukraine’s Donbass region and now, retired, has had to go back to living underground in the city of Soledar, bombed relentlessly by Russian forces.

“I just want to live, age normally, die naturally, not be killed by a missile,” the 62-year-old Ukrainian told AFP.

But her small pension does not allow her to pay to leave the fighting zone in the east of the country and go to another region.

“How am I supposed to live? With humanitarian aid? Reach out to ask for food?”, she asks as she walks down a damp hallway under an apartment building where she spends most of her time.

“We hope for the best, but every day it gets worse and worse,” he laments.











Russia abandoned its offensive against the Ukrainian capital Kiev in March and turned to Donbass, where the Kremlin has supported pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

The battle is exhausting and turned into an artillery duel between troops entrenched around strategic settlements and hidden in the forests that surround the farms.

There are signs that Russia has regrouped forces, this time to face an alleged Ukrainian counteroffensive on the south coast.

But the attack on Soledar, near the town of Bakhmut, “has been the most successful axis in Donbass” in the last month, according to the British Ministry of Defence.

Smoke blankets the horizon in Soledar, and the road leading to the city is marked by the passage of tanks.











From time to time, the gloomy urban silence is broken by the impact of cluster bombs and artillery.

The city’s industrial sector is constantly bombed, but Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag remains defiantly hoisted.

To escape the deadly confrontation on the surface, Svitlana Klymenko lives in a semi-underground basement.

Nearly 60 people had been there, some for three months, but a bomb hit the area last week and killed one man, prompting nearly all to flee.

Now what remains is Klymenko, her husband and another man, 59-year-old Oleg Makeev, as well as a parrot in a cage and a cat.

Rooms have narrow beds, hanging lamps, and a makeshift kitchen stocked with canned goods, bottled water, and instant coffee.

“Here you can’t cook anything normally, you can’t shower. How should I feel?”, he asks.







Outside the city, Ukrainian soldiers circulate in their vehicles and try to avoid Russian aerial reconnaissance.

Some rumors say that the Russians would already be within the city limits. In Bakhmut and neighboring Kramatorsk, defenders prepare for urban warfare.

Mikhailo, a 27-year-old soldier, walks along the road that leads to Soledar with his rifle on his back. He painted the word “freedom” on the uniform.

But soldiers also need to live underground. “We sat in the trenches,” says Mikhailo. “There’s a lot of artillery, mortars and we can’t react, we don’t have anything,” he explains.

He fears that the Russians will “advance further. We hide more than we do anything useful.”

