Vargas receives ‘administrative punishment’ from Atltico after expelled

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Vargas has a contract with Atltico until December 2024 Eduardo Vargas was administratively punished by Atltico after being expelled against Palmeiras. The information was revealed by the club’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, at a press conference this Friday (12).

Vargas received the red card in the last minute of the game that ended in the elimination of Galo in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. With the 0-0 draw at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, the Chilean would be one of the team’s penalty takers, but was sent off for challenging and questioning Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan.

The striker is one of the best penalty takers in the Atltico. With his absence, young Rubens missed the sixth and only charge of the team. After the elimination, coach Cuca said that ‘there was no explanation’ for the player’s action and promised to charge the athlete.

The conversation between management, technician and Vargas took place this Thursday. According to Rodrigo Caetano, Vargas apologized, said he was ‘hotheaded’ and also spoke to the other members of the athletic group.

“Just yesterday, among so many meetings we had here. It’s important for our fans to know. Cuca and I talked to Vargas about this episode, he apologized himself, he really expressed that he was hot-headed, you know the damage he caused. He did the same in front of the other athletes”, revealed Caetano.

Despite admitting the administrative punishment, that is, the fine on Vargas’ salary, the director did not reveal details of the conversation. Caetano stressed the importance of the Chilean for the club, but he expects a better performance from the striker.

“We have an internal regulation here that works. In these specific cases, there is a punishment, it has already been accepted by the athlete, and an administrative punishment at the first moment. Today, he is part of the squad. He was already a very important player at the club , in the conquests, as well as the others. We hope he returns to this level of performance”, he said.

Elimination of the Rooster and the role of Vargas

Palmeiras vs Atltico: photos from the game at Allianz Parque for Libertadores Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP Danilo, from Palmeiras, was sent off in the first half – photo: AFP Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP Photos of the game between Palmeiras and Atltico, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores – photo: AFP Rodrigo Caetano regretted the absence of one of the main penalty takers in the dispute with Palmeiras. Despite this, he asked that Vargas not be considered the main and only responsible for the elimination of Libertadores, as well as Rubens.

“He knows the importance, he would probably be one of the scouts. We never know, or if it doesn’t exist in football, but if he was one of the scouts, who knows that sixth penalty would have been converted. Vargas’ back, we can’t do that in relation to Rubens or any other character,” said Caetano.

Finally, Caetano stressed the importance of the fine so that similar episodes do not happen again. The alvinegro leader did not reveal the ‘tone’ of the charges, but said that it will be important for the athlete to reflect.

“The episode that he recognizes and we all charge him is not what we want for a Rooster athlete. In the same way that we apply this punishment, this fine, it is important for his reflection, so that similar episodes don’t even happen to him, nor with the other athletes in the group. The conversations we had and the level of demand we had, we preferred to keep internally”, he explained.

Eduardo Vargas has been the absolute starter at Atltico since he was hired in November 2020. This season, there are 29 games (16 as a starter), two goals and four assists. The 32-year-old Chilean has a relationship with Galo until December 2024.