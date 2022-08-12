Vasco accelerates transition and plans to face Bahia with SAF constituted | vasco

With the sale of 70% of Sociedade Anónima do Futebol (SAF) to 777 Partners approved by the partners last Sunday, Vasco is currently undergoing a transition process. The team took to the field in the defeat to Ponte Preta on Tuesday still under the registration of the associative club, for example. If all goes well with the board’s plans, the game against Bahia, on the 28th, in Salvador, should be Vasco SAF’s first.

+ Bracks and Luiz Mello meet with Vasco’s cast: “Access is obsession”

With the application for opening a CNPJ under analysis by the Commercial Board of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Jucerja, the club’s priority is to complete this first stage of the transition in order to open a bank account and then receive the initial investment of R $120 million. This was the main reason that made the VPs mitigate the criticism and circumvent the crisis that followed the appointment of Luiz Mello as CEO of SAF. The understanding is that disagreements can wait.

1 of 3 Paulo Bracks and Luiz Mello watch Vasco train — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Paulo Bracks and Luiz Mello observe Vasco’s training — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

+ Portuguesa-RJ activates Vasco at FIFA and CBF to collect debt for Nathan

The second stage will consist of transferring the club’s assets to the newly formed company, such as the contracts of players, members of the coaching staff and employees. The club will have to file a new registration first with the Rio Federation and then with the CBF: Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama leaves and Vasco SAF enters.

The transfer of athletes’ registration within the CBF system cannot be made at any time during the season. The entity, in a letter dated January, even suggested that this be done “in a period when the club is not playing national competitions”. But Vasco informed last month that it had the approval of CBF to transfer the assets as soon as the SAF was constituted.

Vasco still couldn’t win this year’s Series B

There was an understanding that, as Vasco only has commitments for Série B of the Brasileirão on the calendar, it would be possible to find a window to complete this process without any risks. The club sees as ideal the period between the games against CSA, on the 18th, and against Bahia, on the 28th.when the main team will go nine days without going to the field.

It is possible to transfer all contracts, including those for the club’s youth and women’s football categories, in up to two days with intensive work by the CBF records department, as long as there are no matches in this period.

Meanwhile, still as an associative club, Vasco faces Tombense this Saturday, at 11 am (GMT), in São Januário, for the 24th round of Série B.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!