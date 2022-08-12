Viola Davis – 57 Years Old | The 10 Best Roles of the Acclaimed Oscar-Winning Actress

Viola Davis is one of the best actresses in the entertainment industry and has found success not only in film but also on television.

Responsible for immortalizing some of the most memorable roles of the last decades, Davis was hugely successful in works such as ‘Crossed Stories’ and ‘Doubt’. In 2016, the actress co-starred in the acclaimed drama ‘A Boundary Between Us’which won him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, while two years earlier it won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal as Annalize Keating in the crime series ‘How to Get Away with Murder’.

on the day of today, August 11Davis has a birthday – and we couldn’t let the celebrations go unnoticed.

Thinking about it and celebrating your 57 years old of life, we prepared a simple article listing their ten best roles.

the debut of denzel washington in theaters may not have pleased everyone, both the public and the critics, but it is undeniable that Viola Davis, playing Eva May, a mother who was arrested and ended up leaving her only child in the care of an orphanage, refusing to claim her guard after release. Despite being a supporting player and not having as much time on the scene as her colleagues, the actress delivers a simple and strong performance, taking care to place her character within an arc of guilt and redemption that extracts her best and fixes her versatility for the big screen.

In yet another of her collaborations as a supporting actress, Davis plays Detective Parker, responsible for Kale’s safety and guidance (Shia LaBeouf) and Julie (Carry-Ann Moss) about the home regime your child must go through after having a tantrum in the middle of school. The main story is freely inspired by Indiscreet Windowa 1954 film directed by Alfred Hitchcockand the actress seems to have delved deep into the detective archetype typical of that era, adopting an expressionless and extremely rational countenance, distancing herself from her previous roles and adding another layer to her already solid career.

This may also not be one of his best-known roles, but Davis’ presence in United States of Taraa series starring Toni Collette and Emmy winner, it’s simply comical and engaging on so many levels. In the show, she plays Lynda P. Frazier, mentor to the character of Brie Larson and one of Tara’s best friends, who lends her name to the title. Her irreverence and complete lack of social acumen on stage made her a comedy icon in the late 2000s, earning her an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

7. THE WIDOWS (2018)

‘The Widows’ is, without a doubt, one of the most underrated films of the past decade and deserves to be revisited, even in the short time since its release. In the plot, Davis plays Veronica, wife of a known criminal (Liam Neeson) who is killed by the police and who leaves unfinished business behind. After being threatened with death, Veronica finds a notebook of Harry’s that predicts in detail what would be her next blow. Veronica then decides to carry out the robbery, having the help of the other widows of the dead in the frustrated robbery. It’s no surprise that within this incredible feature film, Davis has received acclaim for his impressive portrayal.

6. DOUBT (2008)

Doubt perhaps it is proof that it doesn’t take much to rectify an actor’s power and artistic ability. in the film of John Patrick Shanley, Viola Davis doesn’t appear for more than ten minutes on screen, and yet she was targeted by the Academy of Dramatic Arts, which awarded her her first Oscar nomination. Adept at subtexts and allegorical constructions, Mrs. Miller – the character played by Davis – brings a much more restrained characterization and sometimes submissive to superior presences (such as Sister Aloysius Beauvier, incarnated by Meryl Streep), building throughout her very short time apparently enviable and definitely justifiable outlines regarding her nomination for the Best Supporting Actress award.

5. CROSSED STORIES (2012)

It’s amazing how Viola Davis becomes a chameleon in acting and always manages to surprise even the most skeptical. As if it wasn’t enough in her previous interpretations, playing Aibileen Clark in the film adaptation of History Crusades added another layer to its incomparable versatility and malleability. In the story, set in the 1960s in the midst of racial segregation in the United States, Aibileen is the first interviewee of aspiring writer Skeeter (Emma Stone), and sees the opportunity to unite with her friends and turn against the oppression they all suffer from their employers. Her incredible charisma on stage earned her her second Oscar nomination, now in the Best Actress category, but she lost the statuette to Meryl Streep (The iron Lady).

One of the most famous series ABC may have its novelistic flaws, but if there’s one thing that Shonda Rhimes know how to do is create engaging characters and handpick the best ones to join your cast. And it would be no different with Viola Davis, who gives life to the protagonist Annalize Keating. Her dynamic and scrutinized interpretation of nuances is engaging and breathtaking, it’s no wonder that, in three years on the show, she received the Best Actress nomination at the Emmy Awards three times, taking home one of the statuettes and becoming the first black woman to win such an award.

In Get on UpDavis was handpicked by the director Tate Taylor to play Susie Brown, mother of the jazz icon who lends her name to the film, incarnated here by Chadwick Boseman. In addition to working again with your partner Octavia Spencerhis truth on stage and his clear nuances of personality earned him prestige from both critics and the public, building mostly dynamic sequences typical of the aforementioned musical style.

2. A LIMIT BETWEEN US (2016)

‘A Boundary Between Us’ is one of the great highlights of Viola Davis’ career. Obviously her filmography is not even close to ending, but it is extremely important to mention that her reprises of her as the housewife Rose Maxson in the adaptation of the play ‘fences’in August Wilson, is superb. From the first minutes in which he is on the scene, we feel a superhuman restraint on the part of the character who, after going through lies and obstacles to pitchers, culminates in a sentimental explosion – without falling into melodramatic clichés – worthy of appreciation even by the most skeptical. . Her performance won her the first Oscar statuette, marking her third nomination and putting the actress once again in the spotlight by making her the first black woman to be decorated with an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony Award. ).

Davis gives her own show as Ma Rainey and as one of the most versatile actresses of her generation. After ‘Doubt’, ‘How To Get Away with Murder’ and the aforementioned ‘A Boundary Between Us’, it was difficult to imagine that the actress would overcome herself without stumbling over certain obstacles – but she proves us wrong: her spectacular success is due to a passionate and intrinsic bond that she creates with what she is given. The protagonist is a brash black woman who is looked down upon by the white men who have accompanied her throughout her life, for the simple reason that they demand respect and demand that she be treated as she deserves. After all, the blues, like jazz and rap (decades later, of course), belongs to the Afro-descendant community and serves as a means of finding a voice in a divided and racist society. From her first moment on the scene, Ma Rainey claims the spotlight for herself – and no one else.

