Wagner Moura plans to focus his career on fictional works

Wagner Moura during the 21st edition of the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix. Held in Cidade das Artes, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, RJ. (Photo: André Horta/Brazil News)

The film “marighella” was the winner of the 21st edition of the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix and after directing the former guerrilla’s feature, Wagner Moura does not plan to work on other projects focused on famous personalities.

“I think I’ve done a lot of movies based on real characters, right? I did ‘Narcos’, I did ‘Sérgio’, ‘Juscelino’ and ‘Marighella’. Now I’m here looking for more original stories and literature”, he told in an interview with Yahoo.

The 21st edition of the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix took place this Wednesday (10th) at Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro. The ceremony was conducted by Camila Pitanga and Silvero Pereira, with “Marighella” as the big winner of the night, taking home eight awards out of the 17 he was nominated for.

“Everyone, for so long, without being able to see each other. So many colleagues that we don’t meet for these years of pandemic, for the crisis that cinema has gone through. It really is a night of celebration, of seeing friends, hugging them, listening to them talk about their films”, declared Moura.

The night was also marked by political protests by the artists and Wagner celebrated the moment of resistance. “It is also a night of hope because I have no doubt that next year, right here, we will find ourselves in much better circumstances than this year,” he added.

Other works

This year, Wagner starred in two major productions abroad. The Brazilian starred with Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) in “Iluminadas”, an investigation series on Apple TV+. He is also in the cast of “The Hidden Agent”, Netflix’s spy thriller, starring Chris Evans (“Captain America”), Ryan Gosling (“La La Land: Singing Seasons”) and Ana de Armas (“007 – No Time to Die”).