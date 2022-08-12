War in Ukraine: Fears of nuclear disaster rise as new attacks on Europe’s biggest power plant

Nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia is the largest in Europe

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that further artillery attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could “lead to a disaster” at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant.

The plant was taken over by Russia in early March and last week there were new reports of military attacks on the site. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the attacks.

Ukrainians claim that Russia turned the site into a military base, launching attacks from there, as it is a place where Ukrainian forces cannot retaliate.

On Wednesday (10/08), foreign ministers of the G7 countries, a group of the seven most industrialized nations in the world, said that Russia must immediately return control of the plant to Kiev.

