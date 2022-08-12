Warner Bros. Discovery seeks Kevin Feige of his own to run DC

In particular, the Variety unraveled the changes spearheaded by the CEO David Zaslav at Warner Bros. Discoveryhighlighting the company’s plans to cast an industry person in the leadership of the company’s films. A.Dplaying a role similar to that of Kevin Feige at the MCU.

According to the publication, Zaslav named the president of the marvel studios at a shareholders’ meeting as a model for the future of DC’s film and TV productions. Potential names for the position begin with Greg Berlantiwho was reportedly not approached by the studio and would have no interest in the position. Dan Linproducer of A Lego adventure (2014), has been cited as a fanned contender for a similar position since working on the failed 2008 Justice League film.

A big obstacle to the realization of this plan is how, regardless of the level of power given to the potential Kevin Feige of DC, this figure would run into decisions of the head of the HBO Max, Casey Bloysor from Warner Bros. TV, Channing Dungey, in all decisions with productions for the small screen. Furthermore, it would be up to the person in question to deliberate on the nebulous future of the Flash.

JOKER FULL OF MONEY

Variety also revealed the high investment made in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning film about the Clown Prince of Crime. Set to hit the big screen in 2024, it will see director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix pocket $20 million each, with newcomer Lady Gaga taking in $10 million. That, plus production values, will push the film’s budget to a peak of $150 million.

PROJECTS IN PROGRESS

The article also detailed which films are still in development at the studio: Wonder Woman 3 (with the returns of Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot), Superman (written by Ta-Nehisi Coates), Zatanna (written by Emerald Fennell) and Super-Shock (produced by Michael B. Jordan). There’s also a Black Canary movie, with Jurnee Smollett returning after Birds of prey (2020).

On the streaming side, despite the cancellation of batgirlthe publication maintains that series such as constantine, Green Lantern and Madame Xanadu. None of this, however, was guaranteed by Warner Bros. Discovery.

