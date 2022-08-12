Warner Leak Says Which Movie The New Superman Will Be Introduced In

According to an alleged leak of plans by David Zaslac, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, for the future of DC in theaters, Superman must undergo a reboot.

According to information from a 4Chan user (via twitter), the new Superman of cinemas, which will not be lived by Henry Cavillwill be introduced in black adam 2.

Check out this and other allegedly leaked plans by David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discoveryto the A.D:

“Zaslav really has a vision for a reboot. Their cancellation of all these lesser-known heroes is freeing up capital to make these huge-budget reboot movies.

He believes, like many other insiders, that after Black Panther II, Marvel will begin to decline.

Marvel has plans to basically release their own final card (the X Men), but not for at least 7 years before they have no choice but to do a full reboot.

David Zaslav believes he has a ten-year window before Iron Man and Captain America return to the big screen.

In that ten-year window, he wants to make as much money as possible from the most iconic culminations of the real Justice League Cinematic Universe.

The first film in this cinematic universe is Black Adam. Black Adam 2 will lead to the introduction of Superman. Black Adam is the “Thanos” of the JLCU.

HBO Max is NOT breaking, but Max originals’ budgets will be slashed like crazy. As a result, Penguin and Arkham are dead.

So basically, with all of Marvel’s most iconic heroes out of the game (except Thor, but if you’ve seen the new one, you know your days are numbered), Zaslev sees this as an opportunity to fill that void with the most iconic characters. from DC.

Black Superman, Constantine, Zatanna, Blue Beetle and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman are out. Only Momoa will remain.”

Black Adam 2, the movie that could introduce the new Superman into theaters, has not yet been confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Already the first Black Adam, which will be released on October 20 in Brazilian cinemas. The film is expected to feature Superman in a post-credits scene, according to previous rumors. However, the face of this Man of Steel cannot be seen.

