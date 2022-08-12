What happened to the Game of Thrones actors?

Game Of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon premieres on the 21st on HBO. The series portrays the trajectory of House Targaryen 300 years before the narrative that guides the main title. The work is guided by a civil war that takes place between two members of the noble family over the throne of Westeros after the death of Viserys I (Paddy Considine). However, how are the main show actors doing? Will any of them appear in the new medieval saga?

Launched in April 2011, Game Of Thrones had eight seasons and came to an end in May 2019. As well as The House of the Dragon, the series also portrayed the dispute of various groups in search of the leadership of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Among them, members of the Stark family, Targaryen and Lannister, stand out.

Jon Snow’s interpreter Kit Harington played a few roles in television and film after the end of the HBO series. However, none of her work has had much recognition for what she achieved on Game of Thrones. The artist, for example, voiced Eret in How to Train Your Dragon (2019), participated in an episode of the Prime Video series Modern Love (2021), and was in Eternals (2022) as Dane Whitman / Black Knight.

Kit even married a co-star, actress Rose Leslei, in 2018. Today, the couple has a daughter and they live in the UK.

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in Game Of Thrones

Check out what the cast of Game of Thrones looks like:

Emilia Clarke

Beloved by most Game of Thrones fans because of her character Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke starred in the hit Me Before You (2016) when the medieval-themed series was still on the air. After the series, however, she did other film roles but nothing that stood out as the dramatic film.

Lena Headey

After having played Queen Cersei I Lannister in all seasons of Game Of Thrones, the actress appeared in new works on television. She voiced Big Mama in the animation Awakening of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and participated in the series Mages: Tales from Arcadia, Infinite Train and Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia.

Maisie Williams

The former child actress grew up being watched by the public as she first appeared in the medieval series at age 14 as Arya Stark. Since then, she has made titles across multiple platforms such as television series, video game animation, and movies.

One of the artist’s highlights will be seen in the coming months. She currently participates in the recordings of the FX miniseries Pistol, in which she portrays the history of the Sex Pistols. Maisie plays Pamela Rooke, one of the punk rock fashion icons.

Peter Dinklage

Unlike the other co-stars, Peter Dinklage went into the world of podcasts after saying goodbye to Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones. He played Prince Albert in the audiobook Heads Will Roll. In addition, the actor played some roles in the cinema, especially in the film Eu Me Importo.

Sophie Turner

Sansa Stark’s interpreter, Sophie Turner has become a notable figure on social media because of her marriage to Joe Jonas, a member of the Jonas Brothers. The couple is even the father of two daughters.

In professional life, Sophie mostly played roles for streaming and television. She played Margaret Ratliff in the miniseries The Ladder and voiced Princess Charlotte in the animated film The Prince, which is a parody of the British royal family.