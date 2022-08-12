WhatsApp makes it easy for users to leave chat groups; check out the news

If you feel like leaving a group on Whatsapp, but doesn’t want to be noticed by the other members, know that the possibility has arrived. The messenger has just announced the option to leave groups discreetly, without others knowing or noticing.

New tool makes it possible to leave the group without being noticed

O Whatsapp is offering in its beta version, the option for participants not to know that you have simply “left the group”. The novelty was discovered by the specialized website WABetaInfo.

When the user decides to leave a group conversation, the following message will appear on the screen: “Only you and the group admins will be notified that you have left the group.”

Therefore, users will soon no longer have to worry about being questioned after leaving WhatsApp groups, even if that group is family or friends, for example.

Feature release forecast

As mentioned, the novelty is in the development and testing phase for the beta version of WhatsApp. However, it should soon be released to the general public of the messaging platform.

So, if you want to leave a group without causing conflicts, wait a little longer and enjoy the news that will soon arrive.

Has your WhatsApp account been cloned? See how to get it back

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform by Brazilians. Because of this, when your access is blocked, it can cause you headaches.

Usually, WhatsApp is blocked when someone in bad faith tries to clone the account. The practice allows all user information to be accessed, enabling future scams.

Because of this, a good tip to avoid these crimes is to activate two-step confirmation. In this case, if a criminal tries to clone the account in messenger, he will not be able to access it due to instant blocking.

Once the extra security code is incorrectly entered in the two-step confirmation, the messenger locks the account for 12 hours. When this occurs, the account owner receives an SMS informing them of what happened.

So, to recover WhatsApp, just wait for the mentioned hours.