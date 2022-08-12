WhatsApp now lets you delete messages two days after sending them; understand | Social networks

The process to apply the feature will remain the same: just press your finger on the message to be deleted and then press the “Delete for all” button. It is worth mentioning that three other new features were announced by the company this week: the possibility to leave groups discreetly, the blocking of screenshots of photos sent in temporary mode and the option to remove the online status – a function long awaited by users of the messenger. of the Goal.

O TechTudo contacted WhatsApp to find out when, in fact, the feature to delete messages within two days will be available in the messenger. However, until the closing of the matter, he had not received a response.

It is worth remembering that, to receive the news in the messaging app, it must be updated with the latest version. To do this, on Apple smartphones, go to the WhatsApp page in the App Store and tap on the “Update” button next to the description. On Android, go to the Google Play Store, tap on your profile picture, go to “Manage apps and devices” > “Manage” > “Updates available”. Then, update the messenger.

