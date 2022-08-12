WhatsApp web slow? Learn how to make the app load faster

Since the beginning of this year, faced with the possibility of using WhatsApp on several devices at the same time, many users of the electronic messenger have complained of a long delay in loading the online version, usually used in internet browsers. The slowness is caused by the synchronization of messages between the devices and the application’s servers – something that, depending on the number of existing conversations, can take a few good minutes.

Another common problem is that when opening WhatsApp Web, some messages already viewed appear as unread. To alleviate these situations while the company does not fix these problems, there are some actions that can speed up the startup process and make the user experience easier. Check it out below:

Clear WhatsApp chat data

One of the alternatives to avoid the slow opening of the electronic messenger is to delete older messages or conversations. By discarding photos, videos and audios that are no longer needed, less data will be loaded at application startup. To do this, with the settings menu open, go to the “Storage and data” option and then to “Manage storage”. After that, just choose the contents that can be deleted from the application.

Use the WhatsApp app for Windows or Mac

By avoiding the use of the messenger directly in the internet browser, using WhatsApp’s own application for the operating system (whether it is Windows or Mac) the tendency is that there is greater stability throughout the use experience. It is possible to download it through the Windows Store and the App Store on Mac, and its access is in the same way as used in browsers.

Change the browser used

If it is not possible to download WhatsApp’s own application for computers, switching browsers may be an option that can improve the experience and the loading speed of conversations and messages. If you use Google Chrome, an alternative that is usually a little faster is the Mozilla Firefox browser.

Disconnect the browser from the device

Another recommended suggestion is to disconnect from the device, after each session ends, the synchronization of WhatsApp with the browser. In this case, there is the discomfort of having to aim the device again at the QR Code of the website when making a new connection. In addition, the measure requires the device to be turned on and connected to the internet, something currently discarded. However, the trend is that by doing this, WhatsApp Web connects faster.

