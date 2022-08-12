WhatsApp will allow you to delete messages after two days of sending; understand

In addition to discreetly leaving groups and hiding the ‘online’ status in conversations, WhatsApp also announced that it will be allowed to delete messages in all conversations up to two days after sending.

The update should arrive for users little by little. Until then, messages had a limit of one hour to be deleted for everyone in the conversation. After that period, only the option “delete for me” appeared.

To delete the message, just hold your finger over the content sent to select. Tap the recycle bin and choose between the “delete for everyone” or “delete for me” options.

WhatsApp launched this Tuesday, 9, two new features: the discreet exit from groups and hiding the status of ‘online’ in conversations. The two novelties are being released gradually and should be available to all users by the end of the month.

The company Meta, which controls WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, is also testing a feature that prevents screenshots of single-view images from being taken. According to the company, the measures are for users to control their privacy.

By hiding your app’s ‘online’ and ‘last seen’ status, you will also not be able to see if other users are active.

Learn how to hide:

Go in settings and select ‘ Account ‘;

and select ‘ ‘; Press ‘ Privacy ‘

‘ Click in ‘ Last seen and online’ ;

; You can choose ‘All’‘My contacts’‘My contacts except…’ and ‘Nobody‘ in both options.

Group departure

With the new app update, now if a user leaves a group it will only appear for admins. Check out:

