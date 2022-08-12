Who is Ezra Miller? Get to know the actor’s career and understand all the accusations – Emais

Actor Ezra Miller was detained at a bar in Hawaii after a fight with other patrons. Photo: Neil Hall/Reuters

The name of Ezra Miller has been involved in several controversies in recent weeks. His appearance in the news has become more frequent since April of this year, when he was arrested twice during a trip to Hawaii.

Miller interprets The Flash since 2016. Despite the accusations, the hero’s solo film has already finished filming and is scheduled to premiere in June 2023.

However, according to deadlinethe studio does plan to rescale Barry Allen/Flash after the release of the feature, due to the controversies involving the protagonist’s interpreter.

However, as the repercussion of the cases is recent, many people do not know that the first accusation against the actor actually took place in 2020. Check below for more information about who Ezra Miller is and all the controversies he is involved in.

Who is Ezra Miller?

Ezra Miller as The Flash in ‘Justice League’. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures – DC Comics

Ezra Miller, 29, was born and raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey. The beginning of his career in cinema was in 2008, with Antônio Campos, in afterschool. In 2010, Miller played the protagonist of Beware the Gonzo and played a supporting role in every dayboth premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Then the artist appeared in the feature We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011), alongside Tilda Swinton and John C. Reilly. In the 2012 film adaptation of the novel The advantages of being invisible, Ezra played Patrick, alongside Logan Lerman and Emma Watson. But it was from 2016 that the actor conquered more well-known roles.

In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Themhe brings the character Credence Barebone to life and continued in the film’s sequels in 2018 (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) and in 2022 (Dumbledore’s Secrets, to be released in April 2022).

Ezra first appeared as The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide squadboth in 2016. Finally, he is expected to return to play the hero in 2023.

* Accusations

Actor Ezra Miller has been accused of stealing bottles from a US home while the owners were not present. Photo: Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

April, 2020

A video of Miller aggressively choking a fan in Iceland has spread across the internet. At the time, only indirect reports of what happened were released, but the woman in question spoke to the variety in an article published in June of this year.

According to her, the incident happened at a bar, and Miller was initially friendly when she approached. The actor said that he had been involved in a fight and the fan asked, in a playful way, who would win a fight between them. “Out of nowhere, he was on top of me, choking me and yelling in my face that he wanted to fight,” she recalls. The woman’s friends pulled Miller off her, and a security guard at the bar threw him out of the establishment – not before he spit in the professional’s face several times, according to the report.

April 2022

Between March and April of this year, Miller was arrested twice during a trip to Hawaii. In the first, Miller was accused of assaulting a woman at karaoke; in the second, of throwing a chair at another woman during a fight in her apartment. On both occasions, Miller posted bail and is awaiting trial.

Also during the same trip, he was subject to a restraining order requested by a couple of whom he was a guest. According to the two, Miller entered the couple’s bedroom in the middle of the night and threatened to assault them. After that, he allegedly stole several of the couple’s belongings, including passports and credit cards.

Tokata Iron Eyes

Ezra Miller was also accused by a couple of assaulting and psychologically manipulating their daughter, who is currently 18 years old. Tokata Iron Eyes’ parents claim that the young woman has been in a relationship with the artist since she was 12 years old, and they are judicially requesting a restraining order to prevent the two from approaching.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Tokata met the actor in 2016, when he was 23 years old. Ezra was visiting the city of North Dakota, in the United States, when they started a friendship that, according to the young woman’s parents, put her at risk.

In 2017, the artist would have taken Tokata to London on a visit to the studios of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, film that was working. At the time, she was 14 and he was 25, and according to her parents, Ezra would have offered alcohol, marijuana and LSD to the girl. The actor is also accused of having manipulated the young woman to leave school at the end of 2021.

Also according to TMZ, Tokata’s parents went to Vermont in January to pick up their daughter and as soon as they met, they discovered she didn’t have access to a driver’s license, car keys, credit card, cash, or any other form of independence and freedom.

They even accuse Ezra Miller of having assaulted him, due to some bruises they found on Tokata’s body. “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to dominate a young teenager like her,” the parents allege in the lawsuit.

Ezra was accused of housing a family on the same farm

After the Iron Eyes story became public, a man from Hawaii denounced the actor for housing his ex-wife and their three children on the same farm in Vermont, allegedly in unsafe conditions. According to him, there are firearms scattered around the house, and Miller left Hawaii with the kids without even telling him.

In an interview with rolling stone, however, the woman in question claimed that her ex-husband was abusive, and that Miller “saved” her family from a bad situation. She also reassured the magazine that while Miller does have guns in the house, they’re all in locked rooms, which kids don’t have access to.

Currently, this mother and children are missing. According to the magazine, the police are investigating and the evidence points out that the actor may be hiding the location of the four.

* Beverage theft

The artist was also accused of burglarizing a house in the United States. The case took place on May 1, but came to light this Monday, the 8th, when Vermont State Police found and notified the artist of the incident.

* Restriction order

In the avalanche of accusations, a restraining order against Miller in the state of Massachusetts (also in the US) came to light. According to the mother of the family who asked the Daily Beast for the order, Miller acted inappropriately towards her son, who identifies as non-binary and is 12 years old, during a party.

He later apologized to his family, but ended up returning to the house several times uninvited.