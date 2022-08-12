Who is heir to the BASF empire who gave up 90% of her fortune because she doesn’t want to be ‘so rich’

BASF is one of the largest companies in the world edit

247 – Marlene Engelhorn is a 29-year-old student of German language and literature, heir to the BASF empire, a German chemical giant. She caught international media attention in recent days by announcing that she would give up 90% of her inheritance. The information is from Extra.

Marlene justified her decision by saying that she doesn’t want to be “so rich”. She further adds that she wouldn’t know what to do with so much money and that too much money only leads to tensions, problems and misunderstandings.

Last year, the company had revenues of €78 billion. Marlene’s grandmother ranks number 687 in the ranking of the richest people in the world, according to Forbes magazine. Her fortune has been accumulated over more than 150 years.

