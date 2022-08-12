Who is Salman Rushdie, author of ‘Satanic Verses’ targeted in NYC attack

Salman Rushdie looks at the camera in the foreground, with people in the background

Credit, Brian Snyder/Reuters

photo caption,

Salman Rushdie is the author of twelve novels and several essays.

Victim of a knife attack in New York, USA, this Friday (12/08), British writer Salman Rushdie, 75, has been threatened with death by Iran since 1989.

According to news agencies, Sir Rushdie was preparing to give a lecture when a man stormed the stage and attacked him – it is unclear whether the attack was punched or with a knife. The attacker was immediately restrained by people at the scene and then arrested by the police.

A photo published by the Associated Press shows Rushdie lying on the floor with people around him helping him. A NYPD statement said he apparently suffered a stab wound to the neck. The author was taken to hospital and was in surgery on Friday afternoon.

Rushdie is a well-respected fiction writer, with twelve novels published in several countries — including Brazil. His books often have characters living in specific historical contexts, and the author’s treatment of sensitive political and religious topics has made him the subject of controversy.

