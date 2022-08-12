Who is the star of the Sandman series?



Reproduction/Reverse Universe

Newsroom – TV Observatory





Thomas Sidney Jerome Sturridge – better known as Tom Sturridge – is an English actor who starred in Lovely Julia (2004) and Pirates of Rock (2009). He has had an outstanding career in theater, so much so that in 2013 he was nominated for a Tony Award (Oscar for American Theater) for Best Actor for his performance in the Broadway play Orphans; in 2020, he received another nomination in the category for his role in Sea Wall/A Life.

Today best known for playing the protagonist Lord Morpheus/Dream of the series sandman at Netflix.

Here are other productions available on streaming to learn more about the work of the young English actor:



ON THE ROAD

Tom Sturridge previously worked with Brazilian director Walter Salles on Na Estrada (2012) – an adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s novel of the same name – based on the author’s years traveling the United States in the late 1940s with his friend Neal Cassady and several other Beat Generation figures who would become famous in their own right, including William S. Burroughs and Allen Ginsberg.

available on HBO Max.



EFFIE GRAY – A REPRESSED PASSION

We can also find Sturridge in Effie Gray (2014), a biographical production written by Emma Thompson and starring Dakota Fanning. The real story of John Ruskin’s marriage to Euphemia Gray and the subsequent annulment of this marriage never having been consummated.

available on Netflix.



THE LAST JOURNEY

In the British war film released in 2017 and based on the play by RC Sherriff, we follow the story of young James (Jimmy) Raleigh who enlists to fight in the war under the command of his old schoolmate Stanhope. Conditions in the trenches have forced Stanhope to resort to drinking, but Raleigh doesn’t mind any of that. Meanwhile, military intelligence says the Germans should attack the line in northern France at any moment.

available on Amazon Prime Video.



MARY SHELLEY

In Mary Shelley (2017), Tom Sturridge plays English poet Lord Byron in a romantic period drama starring Elle Fanning. The plot follows Mary Shelley’s first love and romantic relationship with poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, which inspired her to write her novel Frankenstein or the Modern Prometheus in 1818.

available on Netflix.



Velvet Buzzsaw

The 36-year-old actor was also part of the cast of Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) – a satirical horror film directed and written by Dan Gilroy and starring Jake Gyllenhaal – where a supernatural force aims to exact revenge on those who take advantage of it. of art and try to explore a series of paintings by an unknown artist.

available on Netflix.



Irma Vep

Sturridge appeared in three episodes of the drama comedy miniseries Irma Vep created, written and directed by renowned French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, based on the 1996 film of the same name. Starring Alicia Vikander as Mira, who plays an American film actress who comes to France to star as Irma Vep in a television series adaptation of the French silent film Les Vampires.

available on HBO Max.

