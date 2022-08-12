Why is there a lack of diversity in the series “Friends”? Lisa Kudrow responds

The lack of diversity in the cast of “Friends” has been a topic of debate since the height of its success. Now, one of the series’ actresses has spoken out on the topic.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Lisa Kudrow was asked about a $4 million donation made by one of the creators of “Friends”, Marta Kauffman, to Brandeis University to fund studies on Africa and the African Diaspora. In announcing the donation, Kauffman claimed it was a way she would have found to make up for the shame of the series’ lack of diversity.

When answering the question, Kudrow took into account the person Kauffman was when he wrote “Friends”, saying:

“I think it was a series created by two people who studied at Brandeis and wrote about their lives after university. And for shows especially, when it’s something focused on characters, you write about what you know. They were in no position to write about the experiences of people of color. I think at that time, the big problem I saw was: ‘where is the learning?’”

This learning is Marta Kauffman’s professional focus now. The screenwriter explained to the Los Angeles Times that she wants to give more opportunities to non-white professionals, saying:

“I want to make it a point from now on every production that I’m a part of being aware of hiring non-whites and looking for young non-white screenwriters. I want to know that I’m going to act differently from now on. And then I will feel better about myself.”

Previously, another creator, David Bright, had already spoken on the subject, highlighting the importance of current series reflecting society as it is. However, he also stressed that it was not intentional to assemble an all-white cast.

About “Friends”

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, “Friends” follows a group of friends and their daily lives in New York. The production became one of the most popular of all time, totaling 10 seasons and a reunion special for HBO Max.

