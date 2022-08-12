Will Pix Trucker be paid per app?

Find out if Pix Caminhoneiro transfers will be made through the Caixa Tem app and what the expected dates are

On August 3rd, a new ordinance was published by the Federal Government regarding Auxílio Caminhoneiro. Among the measures, the novelty is that the benefit will be paid through a digital social savings that can be accessed by Caixa Tem.

Caixa Tem: platform will receive the Pix Trucker

First, it should be noted that Caixa Tem is different from the Caixa app, as it is for exclusive use by Brazilians who need to use their Digital Social Savings account. This is used by the Government to distribute social aid.

In this way, through Caixa Tem, citizens can use the benefit, make purchases with a debit or virtual card, make transfers, send Pix and pay slips.

However, it should be noted that the use of the application is exclusive to this type of account, that is, both the account and the application have free access, as do the services offered.

Therefore, it is possible to download Caixa Tem for both Android and iOS.

Who can receive the benefit?

First, the Federal Government decided that in order to be entitled to the Pix truck driver benefit, it is necessary to be within the ANTT (National Land Transport Agency). Therefore, the profile needs to be registered until the last day of May 31, 2022. That is, if the citizen does not follow these conditions, he will not receive the aid.

In this way, it is possible that some drivers are not sure if they are registered on this list, but it is possible to consult them without having to leave the house. To do so, simply access the website, enter the RNTRC number and CPF to access the information.

It is worth mentioning that the RNTRC is the National Registry of Road Cargo Transport, therefore, it is a mandatory registration within the ANTT. In theory, all self-employed truck drivers working with TAC (Autonomous Cargo Transport) should have an active profile.

In addition to this option, it is possible to check the driver’s registration status by location or by vehicle. But, even if the worker is on the list, it is still necessary to wait for the selection process of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Pix Caminhoneiro transfer calendar

Pix Caminhoneiro will make its debut in August and this social project will serve self-employed truck drivers. So, check the schedule:

1st installment: August 9;

2nd installment: August 9;

3rd installment: September 24;

4th installment: October 22;

5th installment: November 26;

6th installment: December 17th.

