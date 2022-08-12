Will The Flash be cancelled? Discover the 3 Possible Scenarios After Ezra Miller Controversies

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner has prepared three possible scenarios for the release (or not) of The Flash.

The Flash is one of the next DC movies in theaters, but its future remains uncertain because of the behavior of Ezra Miller, who has been involved in several controversies and arrests in recent months – this week, Miller was accused of theft. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery is considering three different scenarios for the future of Flash, including the film’s cancellation.

3 Scenarios for The Flash’s Future After Ezra Miller Controversies





According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, a source reported that Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be gearing up for three possible scenarios for the release (or not) of The Flash.

The studio is hoping that Ezra Miller will seek professional help to deal with his behavior upon returning to his farm in Vermont, USA. In this first scenarioif that help happens, Miller could give an interview at some point explaining his behavior, having a limited role in promoting The Flash in 2023, which would be released in theaters as planned.

At the second scenario, even if Ezra Miller doesn’t seek professional help, Warner may still release The Flash in theaters. However, Miller would not receive a prominent role in terms of marketing and publicity, other than leaving the role of Flash at DC – which would be recast for future productions.

At the third scenario, regarded as the worst of them all, things go from bad to worse with Ezra Miller’s situation getting even worse. In this way, Warner would cancel the film’s release immediately, as it could not be remake with a different actor. Miller plays several characters and is in almost every scene. Dropping a $200 million movie would be a never-before-seen decision.

The Flash: After arrest, Ezra Miller’s future at DC Comics is in jeopardy

All of this comes amid changes with the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. Even the company’s new CEO, David Zaslav, took Hollywood by surprise recently with the controversial cancellation of the Batgirl movie in theaters and on HBO Max, which cost $90 million and was in post-production.

Ezra Miller was cast as The Flash in 2014, the same year a solo The Flash movie was announced. The development process has been a long one, with various directors coming and going over the years, until filmmaker Andy Muschietti finally got the project off the ground. The film also features Michael Keaton, back as Batman for the first time in 30 years, and Ben Affleck as a different version of Batman. With its multiverse-focused plot and based on the hit comic called Flashpoint (Flashpoint, in the original), The Flash is considered a pivotal film for Warner, which hopes to chart a new course for the DC Extended Universe with the events of production. .

The Flash is set to premiere on June 23, 2023.