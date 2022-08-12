With frayed, Borussia Dortmund beats Freiburg with a comeback at the end; see the goals | international football

After debuting beating Bayer Leverkusen by 1-0, Borussia Dortmund defeated Freiburg by 3-1, on Friday (12), at the Europa-Park Stadion, in the opening of the second round of the German Championship. The Auri-Negros haven’t beaten the opponent away from home since 2019.

The first half was dominated by the “Brasileiros da Brisgovia”, who showed a lot of intensity and an extremely well-placed marking, which prevented the Auri-Negros from even reaching the opponent’s goal.

1 of 1 Gittens celebrates Borussia Dortmund’s equalizer against Freiburg — Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images Gittens celebrates Borussia Dortmund’s equalizer against Freiburg – Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Modeste, Haller’s replacement, had a good chance in the 22nd minute, but his first-time shot was saved by Flekken. However, absolutely sovereign on the field, Freiburg opened the scoring with Gregoritsch, in the 35th minute, giving a precise header to take away any chance of defending goalkeeper Kobel.

After the break, Freiburg continued to improve in the game and squandered good chances with Gregoritsch, in the 25th and 29th minutes, but his shots passed only close to the post defended by Kobel.

And, when it was calm in the match, Freiburg foundered after an unbelievable chicken from Flekken, after an unpretentious long shot by Gittens, in the middle of the goal, in the 33rd minute of the second period.

From there, everything started to go wrong for the hosts. Wolf and Gittens missed chances until Moukoko declared Borussia Dortmund’s comeback in the 39th minute. After good individual play, young Marius Wolf kicked hard to make the third goal for Auri-Negros and put final numbers to the match.