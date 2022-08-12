Without Neymar and Messi, Ballon d’Or defines 30 finalists with three Brazilians; see all nominees

twitter The official magazine of France Football released the 30 names that were nominated for the Golden Ball award
This Friday (12), all 30 names nominated for the Ballon d’Or award were announced from the magazine France Football. Neymar and Lionel Messistars of Paris Saint-Germainare off the list.
The Argentine, by the way, won the award last season and it’s the biggest winner in history with seven awards. He was the champion in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.
Of all the athletes nominated as competitors for the award, only three are Brazilian. Vinicius Jr.of Real Madridauthor of the decisive goal in the final of Uefa Champions League against Liverpoolthe midfielder Fabinhofrom the Reds, and Casemiro, a Real Madrid midfielder and one of the mainstays of the Merengue team in recent years.
One of the big favorites for the award due to the gala performances in the Champions League achievements and also LaLigathe center forward Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid, was one of the 30 nominees. The meringues are in weight in the final list with six nominations, the same number of athletes from Manchester City. Paris Saint-Germain has two names.
Despite being down in Manchester United and with the possibility of leaving the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldothe second biggest winner of the award with five trophies, also appears in the list of nominees.
See below all 30 defined names:
Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
Fabinho – Liverpool
Heung-Min Son – Tottenham
Casemiro – Real Madrid
Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona
Luis Diaz – Liverpool
Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
Rafael Leao – Milan
Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich
Phil Foden – Manchester City
Darwin Nunez – Liverpool
Harry Kane – Tottenham
Mike Maignan – Milan
Sébastien Haller – Borussia Dortmund
Luka Modric – Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
Dusan Vlahović – Juventus
Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool
Joao Cancelo – Manchester City
Kylian Mbappe – PSG
Erling Haaland – Manchester City
Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy nominees:
Yassine Bounou – Seville
Alisson Becker – Liverpool
Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
Ederson – Manchester City
Mike Maignan – Milan
Edouard Mendy – Chelsea
Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
Kevin Trapp – Eintracht Frankfurt
Hugo Lloris – Tottenham
Nominees for the Ballon d’Or Kopa Trophy:
Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund
Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund
Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid
Gavi – Barcelona
Ryan Gravenberch – Bayern Munich
Nuno Mendes – PSG
Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich
Joško Gvardiol – RB Leipzig
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
Nominees for the Ballon d’Or Award – Women’s Football:
Selma Bacha – Lyon
Fridolina Rolfö – Barcelona
Vivianne Miedema – Arsenal
Lucy Bronze – Barcelona
Sam Kerr – Chelsea
Christiane Endler – Lyon
Lena Oberdorf – Wolfsburg
Kadidiatou Diani – PSG
Catarina Macario – Lyon
Alexia Putellas – Barcelona
Alexandra Popp – Wolfsburg
Aitana Bonmatí – Barcelona
Wendie Renard – Lyon
Alex Morgan – San Diego Wave
Beth Mead – Arsenal
Asisat Oshoala – Barcelona
Marie-Antoinette Katoto – PSG
Millie Bright – Chelsea
Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit
Ada Hegerberg – Lyon