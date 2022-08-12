Without Neymar and Messi, Ballon d’Or defines 30 finalists with three Brazilians; see all nominees

twitter The official magazine of France Football released the 30 names that were nominated for the Golden Ball award

This Friday (12), all 30 names nominated for the Ballon d’Or award were announced from the magazine France Football. Neymar and Lionel Messistars of Paris Saint-Germainare off the list.

The Argentine, by the way, won the award last season and it’s the biggest winner in history with seven awards. He was the champion in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Of all the athletes nominated as competitors for the award, only three are Brazilian. Vinicius Jr.of Real Madridauthor of the decisive goal in the final of Uefa Champions League against Liverpoolthe midfielder Fabinhofrom the Reds, and Casemiro, a Real Madrid midfielder and one of the mainstays of the Merengue team in recent years.

One of the big favorites for the award due to the gala performances in the Champions League achievements and also LaLigathe center forward Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid, was one of the 30 nominees. The meringues are in weight in the final list with six nominations, the same number of athletes from Manchester City. Paris Saint-Germain has two names.

Despite being down in Manchester United and with the possibility of leaving the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldothe second biggest winner of the award with five trophies, also appears in the list of nominees.

See below all 30 defined names:

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

Fabinho – Liverpool

Heung-Min Son – Tottenham

Casemiro – Real Madrid

Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

Luis Diaz – Liverpool

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid

Rafael Leao – Milan

Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Darwin Nunez – Liverpool

Harry Kane – Tottenham

Mike Maignan – Milan

Sébastien Haller – Borussia Dortmund

Luka Modric – Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Dusan Vlahović – Juventus

Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

Joao Cancelo – Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe – PSG

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy nominees:

Yassine Bounou – Seville

Alisson Becker – Liverpool

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid

Ederson – Manchester City

Mike Maignan – Milan

Edouard Mendy – Chelsea

Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

Kevin Trapp – Eintracht Frankfurt

Hugo Lloris – Tottenham

Nominees for the Ballon d’Or Kopa Trophy:

Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund

Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid

Gavi – Barcelona

Ryan Gravenberch – Bayern Munich

Nuno Mendes – PSG

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

Joško Gvardiol – RB Leipzig

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen

Nominees for the Ballon d’Or Award – Women’s Football:

Selma Bacha – Lyon

Fridolina Rolfö – Barcelona

Vivianne Miedema – Arsenal

Lucy Bronze – Barcelona

Sam Kerr – Chelsea

Christiane Endler – Lyon

Lena Oberdorf – Wolfsburg

Kadidiatou Diani – PSG

Catarina Macario – Lyon

Alexia Putellas – Barcelona

Alexandra Popp – Wolfsburg

Aitana Bonmatí – Barcelona

Wendie Renard – Lyon

Alex Morgan – San Diego Wave

Beth Mead – Arsenal

Asisat Oshoala – Barcelona

Marie-Antoinette Katoto – PSG

Millie Bright – Chelsea

Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit

Ada Hegerberg – Lyon