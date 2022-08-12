XBOX GAME AND ACCESSORIES Tips (August 11)

Check out our gaming tips and accessories for you to enjoy!

Are you looking to buy a new game, or an accessory for your console but you don’t know which one is the best? price? Don’t worry, we’ve put together a super list of discounted game tips and accessories for you to decide! And if you want to see more tips, click here and check out our Virtual Store.

Xbox Series S

Are you ready to join the new generation? How about you buy the Xbox Series S? With this new console you can play games at up to 1440p with 120FPS! It also features raytracing, SSD, 4K upscaling for games and more! Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil from R$2,039.00, but keep an eye out, as it usually sells for less than R$1,999.00

Xbox Series X

The fastest and most powerful Xbox ever. Play thousands of titles: every game looks better and runs better on Xbox Series X. At the heart of Series X is the Xbox Velocity Architecture, which combines a custom SSD and built-in software to significantly decrease load times in and out of the game. Enjoy 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second, special advanced 3D sound and more. Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil from R$4,920.00, but keep an eye out, as it usually sells for less than R$4,300.00

Xbox Series X|S Support

multifunctional support Xbox Series X|S: Vertical stand compatible with Xbox Series X|S console with dual cooling fan controller charging station. You can charge two Xbox Series X|S controllers at the same time. Does not fit on XBOX ONE S. Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

Subscriptions and Gift Cards

Take advantage of this opportunity and renew your subscription live gold or Game Pass Ultimate to enjoy the best of XBOX. Click here and access the link to check the offers that the Hype Games prepared exclusively for those who follow the Xbox Central.

12 Months Xbox Live Gold BRL 189.99

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate BRL 128.24

3 Months of Xbox Live Gold BRL 81.69

1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate BRL 42.74

Action games

Action games are standing out more every day, not only for their GamePlay, but for the way they are being built. Deep and complex stories, impactful soundtrack and great narratives. Check out these action game tips for you to challenge yourself on these amazing journeys. Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

FPS games

We also have a great list of FPS games for you to grow your collection. Most FPS games are multiplayer but there are many options for you to enjoy in story mode. Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

RPG games

Usually RPG games involve epic and medieval stories and that’s very good, but futuristic games are also on the list. Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

racing games

Not only does Forza live the happy owner of an Xbox. There is a huge list of racing games, from arcade to simulator, you’re sure to find one that you like! Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

GAMER sound box

When it comes to GamePlay, a good headset is essential, but you can’t keep the H7 all the time, so we ended up using a speaker, the problem is to find a sound set that has great sound quality and maintains the style gamer from your corner! Then join this list! Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

Battery Charger with 4 AA batteries

It powers up to four AA rechargeable batteries simultaneously and has a protection system that ensures safe supply. The rechargeable battery is ready to use quickly. The product contains four AA batteries. Click here or to buy on Amazon Brazil.

Play & Charge Kit

If you are uncomfortable with having to stop playing the game to have to change the batteries in the controller, these are a great alternative for you. Just plug in the cable and continue your game and the battery will recharge as you play! 1600 mAh will guarantee hours of gaming without having to recharge! Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

Xbox controller dock

The Xbox Play & Charge Kit is the best option for powering the XBox controllers, practical lens and incredible durability, you don’t have to stop playing to change the batteries, just connect the cable and continue playing while charging the battery, but there are great options of charging bases with batteries for your controllers. Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Robot White and Carbon Black

Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Robot White in white and Carbon Black in black, with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for greater gaming comfort. Stay on target with the textured grip and hybrid stick. Capture and share content seamlessly with a dedicated Share button. Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt, Pulse Red and Shock Blue

Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Electric Volt in yellow and Pulse Red in red, with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for greater in-game comfort. Stay on target with the textured grip and hybrid stick. Capture and share content seamlessly with a dedicated Share button. Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

PowerA control

In addition to great construction, durability and excellent workmanship, the PowerA controls have a volume control for chat and additional remappable buttons. Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

mouse gamer

In addition to RGB to make them super stylish, a good grip, weight to measure, and a precise censor are essential items for your gaming! Here’s a list of great mice for your Setup. Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

Gamer mousepad

It may sound silly, but a good mousepad makes a big difference. Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

gaming keyboard

Its high performance, quality and style have made it one of the most notable choices to compose your setup. Click here to buy on Amazon Brazil.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay up to date with all the news about Xbox.

It is worth remembering that you can sign the Xbox Game Pass ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Valid for new subscribers only.

O Xbox Game Pass ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that having allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Goldhave exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription game library, where you will have available a large number of titles updated every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Additionally Ultimate subscribers have access to XCLOUD that allows you to play a huge list of games through a Tablet, Smartphone, Browser or Application for Windows 10 and the catalog of EA PLAYwith more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.

If you purchase a product or service from a link within our site, Xbox Central may earn a commission. Xbox Central is a partner of Amazon, Rakuten and other affiliates.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on twitter, Instagram, Facebook or joining our group on Telegram to stay up to date with all the news about Xbox.

O Xbox Game Pass ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that having allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages; O Game Pass which is the subscription game library, where you will have available a large number of titles updated every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch; O XCLOUD that allows you to play a huge list of games through a Tablet, Smartphone, Browser or Application for Windows 10 and the catalog of EA PLAYwith more than 70 games from Electronic Arts. It is worth remembering that you can sign the Xbox Game Pass ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Valid for new subscribers only.