10 Best Movie Kisses According to Reddit » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

2022 saw some delicious lip locks, be full of passion (365 days: this day) or full of sweetness (marry me). A cinematic kiss is everything. He brings love interests together, solidifying their attraction and displaying chemistry. Audiences swoon over these kinds of scenes, harboring grandiose dreams and desires for a love story of their own.

Kissing in movies also goes beyond romance. It can be a symbol of caring and compassion, an act of comfort around a dark time. Hollywood is full of kisses to watch, and Reddit users voted on which silver screen kisses are considered the best.

Drive (2011)

An adaptation of the James Sallis novel of the same title, To drive it is considered by many to be an underrated little gem. Amidst the brutal action and intense car sequences, there was an appearance of a love story.

The Driver (Gosling) and his neighbor Irene (Carey Mulligan) kiss in slow motion in an elevator. Even though it is revealed that The Driver was behind her husband’s murder, she agrees to his advances. Redditor AnyNamesLeftAnymore declares that it was “the buildup of subtle, unspoken romance” that contributed so much to such a fantastic kiss.

Atonement (2007)

Reddit user Nelabela27 thinks James McAvoy “looks like he can kiss a lady and make her feel everything”. Such an interpretation rang true in the way of the tragic 2007 war novel, Atonement.

Based on the 2001 novel of the same name by Ian McEwan, a false implication of rape separates the lovers. Even though Cecilia (Keira Knightley) and Robbie (James McAvoy) aren’t together at the end, they weren’t without devotion. Before their worlds are turned upside down, Robbie and Cecilia declare their affection for each other, love and lust culminating in one with a hard kiss.

Sixteen Candles (1984)

The 80s are decades gone by, but everyone still loves it sixteen candles. The 1984 John Hughes classic centers around sixteen-year-old Sam (Molly Ringwald) pining for high school veteran Jake (Michael Schoeffling). With the help of idiot freshman Ted (Anthony Michael Hall), the girl really gets the guy.

The final scene has Jake and Sam sitting at a table with a cake between them. Sam says that his birthday wish has come true, implying that Jake was his wish. Redditor 13 Beers calls the final kiss “pretty much the best thing ever”. for your 16 year old self.

Desperate (1995)

Redditor exwill describes Desperate as “mid-90s fauxmance”. The second film in director Robert Rodriguez’s Mexico Trilogy, a steamy romance is intertwined with action and neo-Western genres. This would also mark the first of many film appearances for the duo of Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek.

Having lost love before, El Mariachi (Banderas) meets a feisty bookstore owner named Carolina (Hayek). In the process of dodging gunfire and Mexican drug dealers, a sizzling connection was born between the two. That would result in a bedroom kiss and lead to so much more.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Sometimes the best “kisses” are the ones that don’t happen, but rather allude to action. A near-kiss works in favor of establishing a romance later on. This was seen in Jane Austen’s 2005 adaptation Pride & Prejudice.

Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfayden) declares his love for Elizabeth Bennett (Kiera Knightley) in a field. The physical proximity of the actors exudes such intimacy between the characters, accompanied by voluminous music and a beautiful transition from fog to sunlight in the cinematography. Redditor flouronmypjs claims that while the pair don’t kiss, “somehow it’s still the best kiss scene for me.”

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Baz Lurhmann brings a modernized and eye-catching twist to one of William Shakespeare’s most revered plays. Romeo + Juliet sees Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes as the titular characters, hapless lovers from rival families. Compared to other teenage adaptations of Shakespeare’s work, Lurhmann’s version is a cut above the rest.

Romeo and Juliet’s passion for each other is the backbone of the story, culminating in a kissing session in a swimming pool. Reddit user monarda_fistulosa thinks that although the actors are reciting Shakespeare lines between kisses, they “keep kissing again because they can’t bear to stop”.

Spider-Man (2002)

In the way of movie kisses, many couples come to mind. Fred and Ginger, Bogie and Bacall, but no one could forget Tobey and Kristen in 2002 Spider man. In old Hollywood fashion, the kiss begins after the story’s hero Spider-Man (Maguire) saves the damsel in distress Mary Jane (Dunst).

Of all nine live-action Spider man movies, Redditor Samurai_Beluga claims there is “only one iconic rain kiss”. The upside-down kiss sizzled in the rain with palpable chemistry glowing. This kiss was not only the center of countless parodies, but it was consolidated both in the history of cinema and in millenary culture.

Penelope (2006)

User anastasia315 thinks that “Penelope’s end when he kisses her with the mask still on” is one of the best kisses in cinema. The 2008 comedy not only details falling in love, but also learning to love yourself.

Penelope (Christina Ricci) is inflicted with a pig nose as a result of a witch’s curse. In her search for a suitor to break the curse, she meets Max (James McAvoy), who inspires her to let go of her fears and live her life. Though separated, the two eventually reunite and share the sweetest kiss in their happily ever after.

Titanic (1997)

Titanic is the pinnacle of an epic romance film and a love story shrouded in history and tragedy. For Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet), the connection of the film’s leads was a contributing factor in making their affection deeper than the love of a puppy.

While many have cited the famous bow kiss as the best in the movie, there is another that went unnoticed. When boarding one of the lifeboats, Rose risks her life and jumps back onto the sinking Titanic, running into Jack’s arms. Redditor Cinematria declares this scene “argument-worthy” for cinematic best kisses.

Notorious (1946)

The fiery kiss shared between Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman in 1946 Notorious is notorious… for being one of the most important in Old Hollywood. What makes the kiss so provocative is that it took place during a time when the film industry was more prohibitive in its depiction of sensual scenes. Director Alfred Hitchcock found an alternative method.

Redditor Bandido Mascarado77 highlights how the film debuted when “a kiss lasting longer than three seconds” was not allowed. Hitchcock filmed the kiss with continuous interruptions, lasting nearly three minutes. The pauses in the kiss only increased the zeal.