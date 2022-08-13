10 movies with lesbian characters you need to see – Vogue

+



Portrait of a Young Woman on Fire, by Céline Sciamma (Photo: Disclosure)

Whether you’re looking for a beautiful period romance or a light comedy to make you laugh, finding films with lesbian characters that represent them well as well as narratives that don’t hypersexualize them or are too focused on coming out can be a challenge. , but luckily it’s been getting easier and easier to find them. In this Lesbian Visibility Month, we have selected 10 incredible films from different genres and cinematographic proposals that bring multidimensional lesbian women at the center of their plots.

know more

Portrait of a Young Woman on Fire (2019)

One of the most beautiful films of recent years, this historical drama narrates the romance between a young aristocrat and a painter commissioned to paint her portrait on an isolated island in France in 1770. Bucolic, sensitive and exquisitely directed by French Céline Sciamma, the film won the Best Screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for 2 Oscars.

My Mothers and My Father (2010)

Director Lisa Cholodenko’s personal experience of having children as a lesbian woman inspired her fourth film, a fun dramedy with an animated soundtrack about two young men conceived by artificial insemination who decide to bring their father closer to the family life they have with their two mothers. . The sharp cast includes Julianne Moore, Annette Benning, Mark Ruffalo, Mia Wasikowska and Josh Hutcherson.

Carol (2015)

Another period drama novel made by a talented filmmaker, the American Todd Haynes. Both Oscar nominees for their roles, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara play Carol and Thèrese, women of very different ages and social realities who fall in love with and find themselves inspired by this romance while being cornered by the social limitations of the New York of the 1990s. 1950. Inspired by the book The Price of Saltby Patricia Highsmith.

Does anyone warn? (2020)

If you like romantic comedies and Christmas movies, Does anyone warn? is the movie on this list made for you. The second film by actress Clea DuVall as director, the feature was inspired by her experiences with her own family and portrays a woman (Kristen Stewart) who plans to propose to her girlfriend (Mackenzie Davis) during her family’s Christmas party, but without know that she still hasn’t come out to her conservative parents.

Rafiki (2018)

The first Kenyan film to be shown at the Cannes festival and the first film to be shown in Kenyan cinemas with a positive message about homosexuality, Rafiki chronicles the blossoming of the romance between Kena and Ziki, two very different young women whose parents are rivals in a political campaign, but who have in common the desire to make their dreams come true despite the limitations of the conservative society in which they live.

I’ve Never Been a Saint (1999)

One of the few films with lesbian characters made in mainstream cinema between the 1990s and 2000s, I was never saint it’s almost an icon of the lesbian canon. Featuring younger versions of actresses such as Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, Michelle Williams, Melanie Lynskey, Julie Deply, and featuring RuPaul, the story follows a naive young woman who, when her parents suspect she is a lesbian, tackles the ever-terrifying idea of “gay cure” by the veneer of teen comedy.

Princess Cyd (2017)

A 16-year-old girl who has just lost her mother decides to spend a summer at her aunt’s house in Chicago. As she sends the costumes for a good coming of age, Cyd embarks on a journey of discovery about herself and her sexuality, when she falls in love with another girl. For those who like independent American films and formation novels, this is a request a little less known than the ones that are also recommended. Outstanding and Cameron Post’s Misbehavior.

Rare Flowers (2013)

Directed by Bruno Barreto and starring Miranda Otto and Glória Pires, Flores Raras is a chronicle of the romance between American poet Elizabeth Bishop and Brazilian architect Lota de Macedo Soares. Petrópolis in the 1950s and 60s is the backdrop for the story that develops slowly as the love of the two, who do not get along well at first, blossoms.

The Favorite (2018)

A love triangle fueled by power struggles is at the heart of the historical comedy The favorite, starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone. Loosely inspired by the story of Queen Anne of England, the film is almost a punk period film – lewd, irreverent and a little absurd.

The Summer of Sangaile (2015)

Sangaile is fascinated by airplanes, but is afraid of heights. During an aeronautical show on a summer day, she meets Auste, a girl who, unlike her, is bold and fearless. As the two fall in love, Sangaile tells Auste her secret that further strengthens their love. Magical locations and transformative experiences anchor this Lithuanian coming of age film.