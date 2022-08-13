12 Romantic Movies to Watch After “Continue to Love”







The film “Continue to Love” is making the biggest hit on Netflix. The novel, starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, won over the public and ranked first in the top 10 in several countries, including Brazil.

In the novel, Cassie Salazar (Sofia) marries for convenience Luke (Nicholas), a military man about to go to war. The young man ends up being seriously injured while serving the country, and during his recovery, he begins to get close to the singer-songwriter. Over the course of the story, they realize that they are in love.

%img-replaced%

The story of the two young men won the hearts of subscribers to the streaming platform, and with that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some movies that you’ll enjoy as much as “Continence to Love”.

Check out the full list:

feel the beat

The long one also stars Sofia Carson. She plays April, a dancer who ends up failing an audition for Broadway, and decides to return to her small hometown. At home, she is invited to train a group of young misfit dancers for a major competition. In addition, she still lives with her ex-boyfriend, Nick (Wolfgang Novogratz).

%img-replaced%

royal treatment

The romantic film follows the story of hairdresser Izzy (Laura Marano), who is invited to work at the wedding of Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud). However, with the coexistence, a passion begins to be born between him, and the boy is torn between his real duty and his true feelings.

%img-replaced%

imperfect dancer

The film tells the story of shy Quinn Ackerman (Sabrina Carpenter). After telling a lie, the student must overcome her shyness and dance with her team to get a spot at the university of her dreams. Determined, she will enlist the help of her best friend and some excluded students to start a new dance team, in addition, the group will have the support of a highly regarded former choreographer, Jake Taylor (Jordan Fisher), who will mess with the young woman’s heart.

%img-replaced%

It just happens

Alex (Sam Claflin) and Rosie (Lily Collins) are inseparable friends who grew up together in London, sharing their best experiences with each other. Their relationship begins to change when the young man wins a scholarship and moves to the United States. Separated, their paths become different, however, somehow they reconnect and realize that their feelings go beyond friendship.

%img-replaced%

Love with a Date

Tired of being alone on holidays and being pressured by family and friends to find love, Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey), two strangers, decide to make a deal and be each other’s date on special occasions, without involve in. But after spending so much time together, the two begin to fall in love.

%img-replaced%

through my window

Raque (Clara Galle) is completely in love with her neighbor, Ares (Julio Peña), a cold boy who lives in a completely different world. The two don’t maintain any contact, however, that starts to change when Ares’ internet is cut and he decides to steal the neighbor’s wifi, which ends up causing them to get close and get involved in a plot of desire and love.

%img-replaced%

StarStruck: My Boyfriend is a Superstar

Jessica Olson (Danielle Campbell) travels to Los Angeles to see her family, and her sister, Sara Olson (Maggie Castle), dreams of meeting famous singer Christopher Wilde (Sterling Knight). Even unintentionally, Jessica ends up meeting the star and together they go on an adventure through the city, starting to like each other. But the young woman ends up being disappointed in Christopher when she returns home and hears him say in a television interview that she has never met her.

%img-replaced%

With Love, Anonymous

The story of Valeria (Annie Cabello) and Ritchie (Harold Azuara) began after a text message was sent by mistake. Without knowing their true identities, this message causes a great virtual friendship to emerge, awakening a taste of romance. What the anonymous couple doesn’t realize is that they know each other very well in real life, and they don’t get along at all.

I’m still here

The drama tells the story of a supernatural love. In the film, Tessa (Joye King) loses the love of her life, Skylar (Kyle Allen), in a tragic accident. She cannot accept the loss of her beloved and begins to think that the boy is communicating with her from beyond. The young woman, then, starts to do everything to try to find him again.

%img-replaced%

A lucky man

Private Logan Thibault (Zac Efron) returns from the Iraq war with the certainty that the photograph of an unknown woman was his talisman during the conflict. During the film, he approaches the woman without telling her the truth and gets involved in her life and with her family.

%img-replaced%

Love in the Works

In the romantic comedy, Gabriela Diaz (Christina Milian) wins an inn in New Zealand after participating in an internet contest. Tired of the life she leads in San Francisco, and after ending a relationship, she leaves everything in the big city and starts living there to renovate the property, which, unlike the photo that was on the web, is totally destroyed. She meets a handsome contractor, Jake Taylor (Adam Demos), and together the two transform the inn and see love blossom in their relationship.

%img-replaced%

Rich in Love

The Brazilian film tells the story of Teto (Danilo Mesquita), a wealthy businessman known as “O Rei do Tomate”. The boy, who will soon inherit his father’s factory, falls in love with Paula (Giovanna Lancellotti), a determined young woman who studies to be a doctor and can’t wait to become independent. As she knows that the young woman is not very fond of her fame, he decided to lie and pretends to have a humble origin, however, these lies cause him to get into a series of disagreements.

%img-replaced%