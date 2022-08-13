Activate j! Updated Windows 11 Weather widget with real-time location support

Windows 11 is getting more and more improvements and Jen Gentleman from the Windows engineering team today announced that Microsoft has added a few more new features to the System Weather widget, allowing users to track the weather of their current location in real-time.

In practice, this means that it will no longer be necessary to change your location manually in the widget if you travel frequently, as the location will be detected automatically.

The idea, according to the developer, is to eliminate the Windows bug that shows a location for the Widget and another in the Weather application, a problem that has already been reported by several users and will finally be eliminated using GPS coordinates and your IP to determine the exact location where you are.