Actress says how Dave Filoni reacted to the first episode

Actress Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka of the Star Wars universe, revealed in a recent interview how showrunner Dave Filoni reacted to the first episode of the new Disney+ series, Star Wars: Ahsoka.

The actress, who debuted playing the character in The Mandalorian, commented on the experience of Dave Filoni when watching the first episode of Ahsoka, revealing that the showrunner had something close to “a religious experience”.

See what the actress revealed about her reaction Dave Filoni to the first episode of Ahsoka below:

“Then I will say this. I’ll probably get in trouble for saying that. But Dave saw one of the edited episodes. And he walked out – he and Carrie Beck – both with twinkling eyes. And he told me it was a “religious experience”.

Ahsoka debuts in 2023 on Disney+ and is set to take place five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed in the cast.