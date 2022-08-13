After eliminations, Atlético-MG will suffer a minimum drop of 48.5% in tournament prize money | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG’s eliminations in the Copa Libertadores and in the Copa do Brasil represent a profound impact on sporting and financial planning. The club still has the Brasileirão to minimize the damage. But it is safe to say that in the best possible scenario, the decrease in tournament prize pools will reach close to 50% compared to 2021.

Last year, Galo was national champion of both competitions (Brazilian Cup and Copa do Brasil). In addition to a Libertadores semifinal. One of the best seasons for a club in national lands. There were more than R$ 150 million in awards (see below).

If it manages – which would be a miracle of the start – to beat the Brazilian champion again, Atlético would close 2022 at R$ 78 million in accumulated prize money. Which represents a 48% drop. So far, Galo has won R$ 38 million in prizes, with the Super Cup, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

The CBF does not disclose the Brazilian’s award values. However, it is directly linked to the division of broadcasting rights quotas. According to the blog of journalist Rodrigo Mattos, in UOL Esporte, the 2021 Brazilian champion (Atletico himself) received 10% of the total of R$396 million. Considering inflation adjustments, the values ​​will be slightly higher in 2022.

The biggest difference from 2021 to 2022 is in the Copa do Brasil. When he was champion, Galo took home R$ 71.15 million. In the current year, it fell in the round of 16 with an accumulated amount of only R$ 4.9 million

So, for the sake of comparison, it can be considered that the winner of the running points this year will take home at least R$ 40 million. There is a decrease of R$ 2 million for each position below 1st place. The vice takes R$ 38 million, for example. The seventh, place of the Rooster, would take R$ 28 million.

The Brazilian’s first place is something far from Atlético’s sporting reality. There are 13 points of difference for the leader Palmeiras. There are 17 rounds to go, or 51 points up for grabs. And Galo’s great concern is, at least, to enter the G-4, guaranteeing a direct spot in the Libertadores group stage in an inaugural season of the MRV Arena, in addition to the award itself of the Conmebol competition.

– The sporting impact was not what we planned, within what we projected for 2022. It was reaching the Libertadores final and as far away from the Copa do Brasil as possible. Unfortunately, we were not competent. It is up to us to join forces to, through the Brasileiro, open a season for 2023, to open hope for titles next year – analyzed football director Rodrigo Caetano.

“In the economic part, it has a negative impact, but we will find solutions”

Atlético’s financial board prepares the club’s annual budgets, which are voted on every November by the board. In the 2022 projection document, there is no separation between the award collection forecast and game broadcasting rights. The two items are “added”. What is expected for this year is R$ 163.678 million in TV+Awards.

Last year, with the titles, Atlético reached R$ 279 million in prize money and TV quotas. A club record. It is a source of revenue that represented 55% of the total operation in 2021.

Atletico awards in 2021:

Libertadores: BRL 40.9 million

Brasileirão: BRL 39.6 million

Copa do Brasil: BRL 71.15 million

Total: BRL 151.6 million

Atletico awards in 2022:

Brazilian Super Cup: BRL 5 million

Libertadores: BRL 28.2 million

Copa do Brasil: BRL 4.9 million

Total: BRL 38.1 million

Best case scenario for 2022:

Brazilian: BRL 40 million (title)

End the year with R$78.1 million

Which represents 51.5% of the received in 2021