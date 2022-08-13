America announces the signing of Argentine midfielder Emmanuel Martnez

photo: disclosure Argentine Emmanuel Martnez the new reinforcement of America

America made official, this Saturday morning, the signing of attacking midfielder Emmanuel Martnez, 28 years old. The player was at Barcelona, ​​Ecuador, and was bought by Coelho. The Argentine signs a contract with the alviverde team until the end of 2025.

Coelho finalized the details of the negotiation with the Ecuadorian team last Wednesday. Martinez arrives at America permanently, as does his former Barcelona teammate, Gonzalo Mastriani.

The Uruguayan striker was even decisive for Emmanuel’s “yes”. The midfielder had not accepted the Minas Gerais club’s initial proposal, but changed his mind in recent days.

The Argentine leaves Ecuador after two seasons in Guayaquil, with 103 matches, 16 goals and 15 assists. He participated in the team’s two games against America this season, in the third phase of the Copa Libertadores.

At the Minas Gerais club, Martinez will compete for position with Al, Bentez and Indio Ramrez in the middle, in addition to Pedrinho and Felipe Azevedo on the left wing.

In addition to Martinez and Mastriani, América has also signed defender Ricardo Silva (without a club) and midfielder Martn Bentez (ex-Grmio) in this transfer window.

player sheet

Full name: Leandro Emmanuel Martnez

Birth date: 04/06/1994

Birthplace: Tandil – Argentina

Height: 1.69 m

Clubs: River Plate-ARG (until 2014), San Martin San Juan-ARG (2015 to 2017), Chacarita Jrs-ARG (2018), Deportivo Cuenca-EQU (2018 to 2019) and Barcelona-EQU (2020 to 2022).