Ana de Armas’ accent when playing Marilyn Monroe is criticized and generates controversy

Ana de Armas is a Cuban actress whose first language is not English, and she had to rehearse for over a year to play Monroe.

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 8/2/2022 at 10:10 am – Updated at 10:28 am

There is no success without criticism. And so it was with the Cuban actress, Ana de Armas(“Hidden Agent”), which appeared exactly as Marilyn Monroe for the new Netflix biopic “Blonde”. Although, at first, the star’s interpretation was highly praised, some negative comments about her accent have gained strength in recent days.

Because English is not your first language, of weapons revealed in an interview The Times of London who spent almost an entire year studying to improve his accent for “Blonde” before filming began. “It took nine months of dialect training and practice in ADR sessions (when an actor repeatedly watches a scene and then recreates all of his dialogue in the studio). It was very torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried.”explained the actress.

However, after the release of the official trailer for the biopic of Andrew Dominik (“The Mafia Man”), viewers were not happy with the thick accent that A-N-A “gave” to Marilyn. But despite the criticism, the estate of the 20th century Hollywood icon spoke out in favor of weaponsdefending her from negative comments.

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular icon of Hollywood and Pop Culture that transcends generations and history”declared Marc Rosenpresident of Entertainment at the Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the estate of the actress, who died in 1962. “Any actress who takes on this role knows she has big shoes to put on. Based on the trailer alone, it seems to us that Ana was a great casting choice as she captures the glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see this movie. in its fullness”he concluded.

ABOUT “BLONDE”

“Blonde” is a speculation of the life of Norma Jeane Mortenson (weapons) until it becomes a sex symbolactress and model marylin monroein the 1950s and 60s. A reimagined story of the private life of monroe.

The film is a fictionalized portrait of her life, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture. oates said he saw a cut and called the feature “amazing, brilliant” and “very disturbing”. Saying it’s “a totally feminist interpretation”.

Dominik stated that the filming of “Blonde” was finished in July 2021 and the delay in the release is due to the editing. “I think I could have gone to Venice last year. It could have come out in last year’s fall crop, but… it took a while to deliver the final cut. All my movies take a while to put together”, declared.

The cast still has Joe DiMaggio (played by Bobby Cannavale), the actress’ second husband; Xavier Samuelas Charlie Chaplin Jr.; Evan Williams as Edward G. Robinson; and Adrien Brodyin the role of Arthur Millerthe star’s third and final husband, also gained prominence. sfor Paxton (“Aquamarine”) completes the cast as the Mrs. flynn.

“Blonde” hits Netflix on September 28. Watch the trailer:

Which Marvel release are you most looking forward to? “I Am Groot”: August 10, 2022 on Disney+

“She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”: August 17, 2022 on Disney+

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: November 10, 2022 in theaters

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special” (December on Disney+)

“What If…?” – Season 2: Early 2023 on Disney+

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”: February 16, 2023 in theaters

“Secret Invasion”: Between March and June 2023 on Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3″: May 4, 2023 in theaters

“Echo”: Between June and August 2023 on Disney+

“The Marvels” (February 16, 2023 in theaters)

“Loki” – Season 2: Between June and August 2023 on Disney+

“Blade”: November 2, 2023 in theaters

“Ironheart”: Between September and November 2023 on Disney+

“Agatha: Coven of Chaos”: Late 2023/Early 2024 on Disney+

“Daredevil: Born Again”: Between March and June 2024 on Disney+

“Captain America: New World Order”: May 2, 2024 in theaters

“Thunderbolts”: July 25, 2024 in theaters

“Fantastic Four”: November 7, 2024 in theaters

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”: May 1, 2025 in theaters

“Avengers: Secret Wars”: November 6, 2025 in theaters

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!