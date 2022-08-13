Ana de Armas and Chris Evans reunite in a photo from the set of their new film

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas reunited on the set of Ghosted, their third film together, proving that the stars of Between Knives and Secrets They are an inseparable pair.

See Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in the first image from the set of their new film

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, who worked together on the 2019 film Between Knives and Secrets, are reuniting once again for a new film. On Wednesday, March 2, the two shared some laughs as they were photographed on the set of Ghosted in Atlanta, Georgia:

The pair were reunited again after Scarlett Johansson “ammicably walked out” of production due to scheduling conflicts, leaving Ana to take her part, according to Deadline.

Not much has been shared about the original Apple movie, but what we do know is that it will be a romantic action adventure written by the minds behind films like Deadpool and Zombieland – Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

The upcoming film is the third project that has seen Captain America join forces with the Blade Runner 2049 actress. In addition to meeting in Knives and Secrets, the two have teamed up for Netflix’s The Gray Man, which is due for release later this year. year.

While fans are hoping the Ghosted storyline will be shared, we can at least admire the lovely reunion between its top stars having fun on set.

