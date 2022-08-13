Anne Heche (1969–2022): an American-style “sweetheart”

Psycho (Gus Van Sant, 1998)

Birth (Jonathan Glazer, 2004)

Arthur Newman (Dante Ariola, 2012)

Wag the Dog (Barry Levinson, 1997)

Donnie Brasco (Mike Newell, 1997)

Opening Night (Isaac Rentz, 2016)

Six Days Seven Nights (Ivan Reitman, 1998)

Catfight (Onur Tukel, 2016)

The Juror (Brian Gibson, 1996)

I feel ashamed! After the news – “Anne Heche he died”, or “legally dead” according to the Californian medical report – my memory goes back to his mimesis performance to Janet Leigh in the version … or rather, copy … of Gus Van Sant in “psycho” in Alfred Hitchcock. To this day, I refuse to accept that this is the hypothetical homage that the “master of suspense” would like to see staged, a copy copied on carbon paper. Faced with this memorialist shortcut, I consulted the filmography of Anne Heche in order to do it justice, realizing my mistake in limiting it to that “remake”. One step away from becominggirlfriend of America” in the middle of the 90s, heche fulfilled the luxury secondary requirement until playing opposite Harrison Ford in success”Six Days Seven Nights” in Ivan Reitman. In the following years it was mostly lost in the shadow of by-products and “direct-to-video“, highlighting its performance in “birth” in Jonathan Glazerhowever, minimized by the film’s fascination with the face of Nicole Kidman. It also integrated the forgotten and much undervalued “Arthur Newman” and found a certain cult in “catfight”. Therefore, I leave this possible tribute to this “sweetheart” of American cinema.