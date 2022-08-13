App with more than 5,000 downloads guarantees payments through PayPal, get to know

Nowadays, who wouldn’t want to make money online? Even more without having to make any kind of effort or investment? At first glance, this is the purpose of micro-task applications. These apps primarily offer small payments for completing simple activities. A good example is Max Reward, which supposedly pays for survey responses, game scores, and other easy tasks.

According to the promises of several Brazilian youtubers, Max Reward brings “guaranteed profits on PayPal”. The statements, as was to be expected, caught the attention of many people. However, followers want to know: does the app really pay? Or is it a waste of time in 2022? That’s why we explain below everything you need to know about Mex Reward: how to download, how to earn money and your confidence level.

Max Reward – How to download the app?

Max Reward is, at first, only available on the Play Store. Thus, the application only works on mobile phones with the Android operating system. Those who have Apple devices, with iOS, will have to wait for other opportunities. Currently, about 5,000 people have downloaded Max Reward. In other words, it is still a novelty in the app store. Also, the app description (along with its interface) is in English.

How to earn money in the tasks and games app?

Max Reward adopts the same working model as many other micro-task apps. In other words, users complete the app’s tasks, accumulate points, reach the minimum withdrawal amount, and then request payments. There are several types of activities in Max Reward. See the full list below:

Researches;

Games;

scratch card;

Roulette;

Daily check-in;

Referral link.

The platform is clearly an international application. Therefore, payments are made in dollars, always via PayPal, or in gift cards from virtual stores. Unfortunately, the official page fails to inform the minimum withdrawal amount and its corresponding score. What is known is that it is not possible to cash out directly on Pix.

Is Max Reward Trustworthy? Does the app really pay?

As we mentioned earlier, only 5,000 people downloaded Max Reward from the Play Store. Due to this low number of installations, the platform has not yet released app reviews. Without these comments, it is not possible to conclude whether the app actually pays. After all, the “proof of payment” YouTubers share can easily be faked, and therefore not convincing. In summary, our recommendation is to wait for the comments to be released before downloading the app.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

