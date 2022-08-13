Arrascaeta’s goal in training causes an unexpected reaction from a Flamengo player; watch

Arrascaeta is in a state of grace. Flamengo’s number 14 has been decisive in the club’s most important games this season. The Uruguayan is in such an enlightened moment, because even in training he has caused astonishment in his teammates.

This Friday (12), Arrascaeta was the author of a painting during an activity in a reduced field. Fla TV recorded the bid and posted it on the club’s social media. Watch.

In the bid, Arrascaeta receives the ball, cleans the play and gives a touch of class to cover up the goalkeeper. The other Flamengo players applaud and shout in recognition of the beauty of the play. Joy is general, but one of the athletes has a different reaction.

Read More: Flamengo vs Athletico-PR: journalist reveals likely lineup with news at Maracanã

Marinho reacts badly, as it is precisely the player who is marking Arrascaeta in the play. After the goal, the former Santos athlete leaves protesting the move. According to the images, Marinho doesn’t like to lose even in training.

Flamengo returns to the field this Sunday against Athletico

After qualifying for the semifinals of Libertadores, then Flamengo returns to the spotlight for the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday (14), the red-black receives Athletico at Maracanã, for the 22nd round.

Coach Dorival Junior should repeat the lineup that has been playing in the championship and take Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton to the field; Thiago Maia, Diego, Victor Hugo, Cebolinha, Marinho and Lázaro. TV Globo and Canal Premiere broadcast the game.

Follow Ivan Trindade on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.