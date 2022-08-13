Ashton Kutcher reveals he had bleeding nipples

Ashton Kutcher in an interview with David Alan Grier, on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’. Photo: YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

In an interview with David Alan Grierat the Jimmy KimmelLive, Ashton Kutcher spoke for the first time about the autoimmune disease that left him unable to see, hear or walk. The actor also revealed a very unusual fact: his nipples bled recently.

The artist was taken by surprise when he was preparing to run the New York Marathon, in the United States. The race will be in November and has a course of just over 42 kilometers. “I was training last weekend, I did 17 miles (27 kilometers) when my nipples started bleeding. The legs were fine, but the nipples were on fire,” Kutcher said.

In the chat, Ashton also explained that the invitation to the race – his first – came to give more visibility to the non-profit organization that fights against child sexual exploitation. He pointed out that the NGO created software that helps police and companies to find exploited children faster.

While training for the event, running in the company of friends, the actor recorded a talk show. “We shot about 10 episodes. It is wonderful. We have people like Natalie Portman and Kenny Chesney. We are running and chatting and that made the race fun,” he said.

autoimmune disease

The revelation was made during the program Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challengeby National Geographic, which had an excerpt published in advance by Access Online.

“Two years ago I got this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which knocked my eyes out, my hearing and my balance down,” he said. Ashton Kutcherwhich took a year to fully recover.

“You don’t really appreciate it (the senses) until it’s gone. Until you think, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll I can walk again. I’m lucky to be alive,'” added the actor.