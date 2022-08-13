Atlético-MG is ordered to pay R$ 5.5 million to businessman for leaving Pratto – 08/13/2022

The Justice of Minas Gerais condemned Atlético-MG to pay R$ 5.5 million to the company Link Assessoria Esportiva, owned by businessman André Cury, for a commission on the sale of Lucas Pratto to São Paulo.

The agent went to court alleging that Galo should have paid 500,000 euros by the end of 2017, according to a contractual clause signed between the parties, which did not happen.

The businessman also added another 194,800 euros for Pratto’s subsequent trip to River Plate, an item that was also included in the contract, totaling a debt of 694,800 euros.

The amount, updated from the maturity dates of the installments, reaches 5.5 million euros (R$ 28.6 million at the current exchange rate), including interest and monetary corrections.

Cury says he tried to make a deal with Atlético-MG, without success. He also claimed that a former president of the club signed a document validating that the quotation on the day of actual payments should be used, not the date of the contract.

Galo tried to defend itself by contesting the charge, stating that it did not receive the invoices for the payments, that the commission would be undue and that the amount claimed was in excess.

Finally, Atlético pointed out that it has experienced “devastating losses” in its revenues in the pandemic.

Judge Eduardo Ramiro, of the 15th Civil Court of Belo Horizonte, gave the businessman a win, condemning Galo to pay 694,800 euros from the due dates of each installment of the obligation.

The club will still have to pay 10% of the value of the conviction in legal fees – the agent is represented by lawyers Adriana Cury and Fernanda Saade.

The lawsuit is just one of 27 filed by Cury in Brazilian courts against Atlético-MG. In total, the debt reaches R$ 64.5 million.

Atlético-MG was approached to comment on the conviction and stated that it had not yet been notified of the decision.