Atltico director reaffirms need for sales, but denies reformulation

photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press Rodrigo Caetano emphasized sales needs at Atltico, but wants to finish the Brazilian without new exits

In an interview granted this Friday (12/8), in Cidade do Galo, Rodrigo Caetano, director of football at Atltico, reaffirmed the need to sell athletes, but denied a possible reformulation in the squad. “We have to make adjustments”, opined the manager.

“We made certain choices regarding planning, which was the following: you end 2021 with a champion squad, recognized as one of the best in the country. Our effort was to maintain it. The few we sold or negotiated, within that year, we still suffered the criticism because we released them – some who played more and others who played less in minutes”, he recalled.

“The need for sales and revenue generation has never been denied here, and we reached a good number this year. But it’s not enough. It’s not enough for what Galo is facing today. end of the year, the need to sell more athletes and replace them in the model we have today. If nothing changes, follow the same model”, he added.

In any case, Caetano guaranteed that Atltico should not sell players until the end of the Brazilian Championship. “In the economic part, negative impacts arise (from eliminations). We will find solutions. From here until the end of the year, there will be no movement. There will be no sales of players. The group will be strengthened to seek the G4 or something bigger”, assured.

roster revamp?

After the elimination against Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores, many Atlético fans said they believed that the squad needed a makeover. Rodrigo Caetano, however, does not think that way: the manager believes that the club needs “adjustments”. “Maybe many, but we have to make adjustments and corrections,” he opined.

“Now, it’s obvious that the charge for re-oxygenating, reformulating. I already said: reconstruct a word that should be applied when you have an extreme situation, of extreme sporting difficulty. We have to make adjustments. Maybe a lot, but we have to make adjustments and correes. And we are going to do it in a very well thought out way, calmly, cautiously, and in the way we have done until today”, he guaranteed.

“Not taking three, four or five pieces and throwing the responsibility for our sporting failure on them. The failure of all of us, and we will make our changes at the right and appropriate time, based on our analysis here”, he added.

Finally, Caetano asked the press and the fans a question: “I ask: what if we had sold, at the end of 2021, three or four athletes from the team considered to be starting, through good proposals, and we had not been successful in the World Cups, as in the we had… Could it be that the charge wouldn’t be because we didn’t keep the champion players the following year?”, he asked.