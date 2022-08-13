Barcelona have goals disallowed and draw on debut

Barcelona drew today (13) with Rayo Vallecano by 0-0, at Camp Nou, for the first round of the Spanish Championship 22/23. The Catalan club scored twice, with Lewandowski and Kessié, but had both goals disallowed for offside. Rayo also had a goal from Falcão Garcia that didn’t count for the same reason.

At home, the team led by coach Xavi controlled the actions of the match from the first whistle, but could not pierce the opponents’ defenses. The match marked the official debut of some of Barça’s signings for the season.

The visitors, in turn, scored with a lot of pressure, showed defensive consistency and took danger in counterattacks. Ter Stegen was little triggered, but appeared to avoid the goal in the main chance of the duel.

The Culés return to the field next Sunday (21), to face Real Sociedad, away from home, for the second round of La Liga. Rayo will have one more match as a visitor, against Espanyol, on Friday (19).

Who did well: Raphinha

On the field for an hour, Raphinha stood out from the beginning of the match with his movement and speed. It was on his side that Barça found the best opportunities against a very closed Rayo. In his first official match for the new club, the Brazilian was not intimidated and went on top of his opponents, creating opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Who was bad: Ronald Araújo

On the right side, Ronald Araújo helped little in the attack. And it was on his side in defense that the visitors found the best chances of the match. He struggled to fight Álvaro and lay on the floor watching Ter Stegen save in the clearest chance of the game. In the second half, Xavi moved and put the Uruguayan in defense, with Sergi Roberto on the side.

Lewandowski willing, but off

The new Barcelona striker passed zero in his first official match for the club. The 33-year-old Pole came to swing the opposing net, but had the goal disallowed for offside. Boxed by Rayo’s defense, Lewa even went to midfield to help with the creation, but he managed to produce little in the attack.

With few opportunities, he wasted two chances at the end of the match. First when finishing from the edge of the area and then when trying to complete a rebound, but both kicks went wide.

Barcelona’s performance

Current runners-up in La Liga, the home team dominated the actions of the game and sought to explore the sides of the field with the speed of their wingers. Xavi’s men exchanged a lot of passes and moved around the pitch, but they couldn’t translate their superiority into opportunities. In their best chances, the team stopped in defenses of Dimitrievsky.

game chronology

The match started with Barcelona trying to impose its rhythm, but having difficulty in creating plays due to the high pressure from the visitors. The actions of the match focused on the central region of the field in the opening minutes, with a lot of exchange of passes and chances limited to a few launches.

Until, in a quick move in the 12th minute, Lewandowski was triggered by Dembele and covered the goalkeeper to open the scoring. However, the goal was disallowed because the Pole was offside. From then on, Barça gradually managed to advance on the field and take more danger in front of a dominated but brave Rayo.

In the 20th minute, Raphinha received from Dembelé at the entrance of the area and, in front of the marking, hit placed over the goal. Rayo only became more incisive after the first 30 minutes of play.

It was in stoppage time in the first half that the visitors had the best chance of the match. Álvaro was called in velocity on the left and, with a dry cut, left Araújo sitting in the middle of the area. However, the attacker ended up stopping in great defense of Ter Stegenwho guaranteed the score to zero until the break in the visitors’ only shot.

Coming from the break, Rayo returned to the game more connected and almost scored with Camello, for coverage. In quick response, Barça reacted. Raphinha appeared on the left and kicked it cross. Catena tried to deflect, but the ball stayed alive in the small area and almost left for Lewa to push it into the net.

Almost at the end of the lights, Kessié was launched in the back of the defense and passed to Ansu Fati. Shirt 10 finished, but Dimitrievski defended once more. On the rebound, the midfielder finished low and managed to beat the opposing goalkeeper.but the goal was disallowed because he was offside at the start of play.

Before the final whistle, Busquets was sent off for receiving the second yellow card. And there was still time for forward Falcão Garcia to take advantage of a rebound from Ter Stegen and score. But, for the third time in the match, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Barça debuts

After standing out in the Mercado da Bola and reinforcing the team, Barcelona promoted the official debut of four players. In addition to defender Christensen and forwards Raphinha and Lewandoski, who started out as starters, midfielder Kessié also defended the Catalan club’s colors for the first time.

Datasheet

Barcelona 0 x 0 Rayo Vallecano

Date: 08/13/2022

Place: Camp Nou in Barcelona (ESP)

Hour: 16:00 (from Brasilia)

goals: –

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araújo, Eric García, Christensen (Sergi Roberto) and Jordi Alba (Aubameyang); Busquets, Gavi (De Jong) and Pedri (Kessié); Dembele, Lewandowski and Raphinha (Ansu Fati). Coach: Xavi.

Rayo Vallecano: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Catena, Lejeune and Fran Garcia; Ciss, Trejo (Pozo) and Unai López (Valentín); Isi (Sánchez), Camello (Falcão Garcia) and Álvaro. Coach: Andoni Iraola