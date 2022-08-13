‘Batman’ Overtakes Marvel to Lead Nominations for Saturn Awards

considered the Oscar of Fantasy, the Saturn Awards is an award organized by US Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films.

Because of this, it is a highly coveted award by those responsible for films and series of the aforementioned genres.

And the list of nominees for this year’s edition brings together several acclaimed titles, such as ‘Batman‘, which is the favorite in the main categories for amassing no less than 12 nominations, including Best movie.

The adaptation driven by Matt Reeves contest prize against’The Suicide Squad‘, also from A.Dand against recent films from Marvelas ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming‘.

Regarding the films, it is worth remembering that the Marvel had more launches than A.D between 2021 and 2022… Still, ‘Batman‘ is the only one that appears in all categories related to cinema, surpassing the Marvel.

Check the list:

Enjoy watching:

Movie theater

Superhero Movie:

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

‘The Suicide Squad’

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Actor in Film:

Timothee Chalamet – ‘Dune’

Tom Cruise – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Idris Elba – ‘The Suicide Squad’

Tom Holland – ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’

Daniel Kaluuya – ‘No! Do not look!’

Simu Liu – ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Robert Pattinson – ‘Batman’

Actress in Film:

Cate Blanchett – ‘Nightmare Alley’

Emily Blunt – ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Zoe Kravitz – ‘The Batman’

Keke Palmer – ‘No! Do not look!’

Emma Stone – ‘Cruella’

Michelle Yeoh – ‘Everything Everywhere at Once’

Zendaya – ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’

Supporting Actor in a Movie:

Colin Farrell – ‘The Batman’

Ethan Hawke – ‘The Black Telephone’

Richard Jenkins – ‘Nightmare Alley’

Alfred Molina – ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’

Ke Huy Quan – ‘Everything Everywhere at the Same Time’

Benedict Wong – ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Supporting Actress in a Movie:

Awkwafina – ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Jodie Comer – ‘Free Guy’

Carrie Coon – ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’

Viola Davis – ‘The Suicide Squad’

Stephanie Hsu – ‘Spent Night in Soho’

Diana Rigg – ‘Spent Night in Soho’

Marisa Tomei – ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’

Film Direction:

Guillermo del Toro – ‘The Nightmare Alley’

Joseph Kosinski – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Jordan Peele – ‘No! Do not look!’

SS Rajamouli – ‘RRR: Revolt, Rebellion, Revolution’

Matt Reeves – ‘Batman’

Steve Spielberg – ‘Love, Sublime Love’

Jon Watts – ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’

Movie script:

‘The Black Telephone’ – Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill

‘Everything Everywhere at the Same Time’ – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

‘Nightmare Alley’ – Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan

‘No! Do not look!’ – Jordan Peele

‘Scream 5’ – James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick

‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’ – Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers

Movie Music:

‘No! Don’t Look’ – Michael Abels

‘Cruella’ – Nicholas Britell

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ – Danny Elfman

‘Batman’ – Michael Giacchino

‘Nightmare Alley’ – Nathan Johnson

‘Crimes of the Future’ – Howard Shore

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ – Joel P. West

‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’ – Jeffrey Ford, Leigh Folsom

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – Eddie Hamilton

‘Batman’ – William Hoy, Tyler Nelson

‘Nightmare Alley’ – Cam McLauchin

‘Everything Everywhere at the Same Time’ – Paul Rogers

‘No! Do not look!’ Nicholas Monsour

‘Ambulance’ – Pietro Scalia, Doug Brandt, Calvin Wimmer

Film Production Designer:

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ – Sue Chan

‘Batman’ – James Chinlund

‘Cruella’ – Fiona Crombie

‘Nightmare Alley’ Tamara Deverell

‘Everything Everywhere at the Same Time’ -Jason Kisvarday

‘Spent Night in Soho’ – Marcus Rowland

‘Dune’ – Patrice Vermette

Fantasy Film:

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ – Kym Barrett

‘Cruella’ – Jenny Beavan

‘Batman’ – Jacqueline Durran, David Crossman, Glyn Dillon

‘Dune’ – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Mayes C. Rubeo

‘The Nightmare Alley’ – Luis Sequeira

‘Eternals’ – Sammy Sheldon

animated movie

‘The Addams Family 2’ (United Artists)

‘Enchant’ (Walt Disney Studios)

‘Lightyear’ (Pixar/Walt Disney Studios)

‘Luca’ (Pixar/Walt Disney Studios)

‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ (A24)

‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ (Universal Pictures)

Film Makeup:

‘Crimes of the Future – Alexandra Anger, Monica Pavez, Evi Zafiropoulou

‘Nightmare Alley’ – Jo-Ann MacNeil, Mike Hill, Megan Many

‘Batman’ – Mike Marino, Naomi Donne

‘Dune’ – Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

‘Army of the Dead’ – Justin Raleigh, Ozzy Alvarez, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Victoria Down

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Matteo Silvi, Adam Johansen

‘The Suicide Squad’ – Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Brian Sipe

TV

Science Fiction Television Series: Network/Cable:

‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ (Showtime)

‘Supergirl’ (The CW)

‘Superman & Lois’ (The CW)

‘Resident Alien’ (SyFy / Universal)

‘Westworld’ (HBO)

Fantasy Television Series: Network/Cable:

‘Stargirl’ (The CW)

‘Doctor Who’ (BBC America)

‘Ghosts’ (CBS)

‘La Brea’ (NBC)

‘Riverdale’ (The CW)

‘Shining Vale’ (Starz)

Actor in a Network/Cable Series:

Chiwetel Ejiofor – ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ (Showtime)

Tyler Hoechlin – ‘Superman & Lois’ (The CW)

Coleman Domingo – ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ (AMC)

Harold Perrineau ‘From’ (EPIX)

Bob Odenkirk – ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)

Michael C. Hall – ‘Dexter: New Blood’ (Showtime)

Sam Heughan – ‘Outlander’ (Starz)

Supporting Actor in a Network/Cable Series:

Jonathan Banks – ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)

Tony Dalton – ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)

Patrick Fabian – ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)

Harvey Guillen – ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ (FX)

Michael James Shaw – ‘The Walking Dead’ (AMC)

Michael Mando – ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)

Brandon Scott – ‘Jones Ghosts’ (CBS)

Actress in a Network/Cable Series

Caitriona Balfe – ‘Outlander’ (Starz)

Kylie Bunbury – ‘Big Sky’ (ABC)

Courteney Cox – ‘Shining Vale’ (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – ‘Yellowjackets’ (Showtime)

Rose McIver – ‘Ghosts’ (CBS)

Rhea Seehorn – ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)

Elizabeth Tulloch – ‘Superman & Lois’ (The CW)

Supporting Actress in a Network/Cable Series

Emmanuelle Chriqui, ‘Superman & Lois’ (The CW)

Lauren Cohan,’The Walking Dead’ (AMC)

Janina Gavankar, ‘Big Sky’ (ABC)

Julia Jones,’Dexter: New Blood’ (showtime)

Melissa McBride, ‘The Walking Dead‘ (AMC)

Danielle Panabaker, ‘The Flash’ (The CW)

Sophie Skelton – ‘Outlander’ (Starz)

Young Actor Performance: Rede/Cable

Jack Alcott – ‘Dexter: New Blood’ (Showtime)

Zackary Arthur – ‘Chucky’ (SyFy / Universal)

Brec Bassinger – ‘Stargirl’ (The CW)

Gus Birney – ‘Shining Vale’ (Starz)

Jordan Elsass – ‘Superman & Lois’ (The CW)

Alex Garfin – ‘Superman & Lois’ (The CW)

Action/Adventure Series (streaming)

‘Bosch: Legacy’ (FreeVee)

‘The Boys’ (Amazon)

‘Cobra Kai’ (Netflix)

‘Leverage: Redemption’ (FreeVee)

‘Peacemaker’ (HBO Max/DC)

‘Reacher’ (Amazon)

‘Umbrella Academy’ (Netflix)

Young Artist Performance (Streaming)

Vivien Lyra Blair – ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

Maxwell Jenkins – ‘Lost in Space’ (Netflix)

Gaten Matarazzo – ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

Sadie Sink – ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

Hailee Steinfeld – ‘Gaviao Arqueiro’ (Disney+ / Marvel)

Iman Vellani – ‘Ms. Marvel’ (Disney+ / Marvel)

Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series:

Patricia Arquette – ‘Severance’ (Apple TV+)

Danielle Brooks – ‘Peacemaker’ (HBOMax)

Jess Bush – ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ (Paramount+)

Nell Tiger – ‘Free Servant’ (Apple TV+)

Kathryn Hahn – ‘WandaVision’ (Disney+ / Marvel)

Moses Ingram – ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

Aleyse Shannon – ‘Leverage: Redemption’ (FreeVee)

Fantasy Series (Streaming)

‘Loki (Disney+ / Marvel)

‘Russian Doll’ (Netflix)

‘Schmigadoon’ (Apple TV+)

‘WandaVision’ (Disney+ / Marvel)

‘The Wheel of Time’ (Amazon)

‘The Witcher’ (Netflix)

Horror/Thriller Series (Streaming)

‘Creepshow’ (Shudder)

‘Evil – Supernatural Contacts’ (Paramount+)

‘Servant’ (Apple TV+)

‘Rupture’ (Apple TV+)

‘Round 6’ (Netflix)

‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

Action/Adventure Series (Streaming)

‘Bosch: Legacy’ (FreeVee)

‘The Boys’ (Amazon)

‘Snake Kai’ (Netflix)

‘Leverage: Redemption’ (FreeVee)

‘Peacemaker’ (HBOMax / DC)

‘Reacher’ (Amazon)

‘Umbrella Academy’ (Netflix)

