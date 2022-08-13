“Be aware of it…”; Marcos Braz opens the game and reveals the reason for Diego Alves’ departure

In fifth place in the Brazilian championship with 36 points, Flamengo is nine behind the leader and just one behind G-4. It is worth mentioning that the Rubro-Negra team has a direct confrontation by position scheduled for next Sunday (14), at 16:00, at Maracanã. The team began to evolve under the command of Dorival Juniorwho managed to evolution in performance from the cast.

O Dearest has a squad full of good names that even stood out in European football. How is the goalkeeper Diego Alves, who ended up losing space in the main team and is currently seen as the team’s third option. O archer suffered several physical problems in the season, in which he has a contract until December.

During an interview with the journalist Venê Casagrandein the channel of ‘YouTube‘, the director revealed the future of Diego on the team. “I think we are very likely not going to renew with Diego Alves. He still has six months on his contract. There is a starter in the position we hired and he is doing very well (Santos). We have confidence in Hugo, who already has several important games for the club, and in Diego Alves. I think everything in life is cycles, some take longer, some take less, but I think it’s important to be aware of this: everything has a beginning, a middle and an end,” he said.

Five years ago in Flamengo, the goalkeeper has only played six times this season. At 37 years old, Diego Alves receives about BRL 430 thousand monthlywhich is one of the factors for not maintaining the medallion. Since the Board’s initial objective is to achieve relief in the payroll.