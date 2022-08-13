Bia Haddad vs Karolina Pliskova LIVE (1-0) | 08/13/2022

Brazilian goes in search of the biggest final in her career (Art: VAVEL Brasil)

Karolina Pliskova on serve

Haddad Maia 6/4 Pliskova | Czech sends the return on the net and the first set belongs to the Brazilian! 6/4 after 51 minutes

Haddad Maia 5/4 Pliskova | Czech remains at a good level and confirms the serve. Brazilian has one more chance to serve for the set

Haddad Maia 5/3 Pliskova | Czech saves multiple set points and converts quarters break point after game 14 minutes

Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Czech starts to be firmer in rallies. One more set point saved with a dropshot

Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Brazilian has a chance to close the first set, but commits a double fault. Another deuce

Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Brazilian saves third break point

Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Brazilian saves a break point with a no-return loot! deuce

Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Former world number 1 confirms quickly with 40-0. Brazilian will serve for the first set

Haddad Maia 5/1 Pliskova | Czech reacts after Brazilian open 40-0, but Brazilian confirms in third game point

Haddad Maia 4/1 Pliskova | Aggressive in returns, Brazilian gets another break! Czech with rally problems

Haddad Maia 3/1 Pliskova | Brazilian gets a nice open serve to confirm the serve once again

Haddad Maia 2/1 Pliskova | Czech is doing well in the service and reduced losses in the first set

Haddad Maia 2/0 Pliskova | Brazilian confirms 40-0 service

Haddad Maia 1/0 Pliskova | Brazilian converts room break point via an unforced czech error

Pliskova has already saved three break points in game of six more minutes in the opening of the game

Pliskova has already committed two double faults in gamewhich is in deuce

Tennis players prepare for the match soon in Toronto

Pliskova won the coin and chose to start by serving

Bia Haddad and Pliskova arrive for the match. Heating starts soon

Bia Haddad and pliskova come to the court soon!

Gauff/Pegula score double 7/5 over Keys/Mirza and go to doubles decision in Toronto. The winners of the match between Dabrowski/Olmos and Melichar-Martínez/Perez await

Former number 1 in the world, Pliskova seeks to reach her 33rd final in her career, the eighth at WTA 1000 level. Bia Haddad has played three finals to date, all of WTAs 250

At the Montreal Masters 1000, Hubert Hrkacz beats Casper Ruud and is in the decision! Waiting for Pablo Carreño Busta or Daniel Evans

Pegula is back on the court to play in the doubles semifinal alongside Coco Gauff. They won the first set by 7/5 and are losing the second by 5/4 to Keys/Mirza

Toronto WTA 1000 – semifinals

Location: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto (Canada)

Time: 19:00 (from Brasilia)

Where to watch: ESPN 2 and Star+

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

the duel between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskova by the semifinals of Toronto WTA 1000 starts at 19:00 (Brasilia time). The match will be played in Toronto, Canada, and will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and Star+. VAVEL Brasil monitors in real time

The other semifinal National Bank Open is an unprecedented confrontation between the #7 Jessica Pegula and the #15 Simona Halep, twice champion of the tournament. This match is scheduled for 15:00 (Brasilia time)

About that, pliskova may return to the top 10 after the National Bank Open. For this, the Czech needs to overcome what she did in 2021 and win the title in Canada.