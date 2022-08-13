Bolsonaro says criticism of environmental policy is due to trade disputes







Bolsonaro Photo: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated, in an interview with the podcast face to faceby journalist Rica Perrone, that international criticism of Brazil’s environmental management during his government is due to commercial disputes related to commodities. The president suggested that some countries use these criticisms to convince trading partners not to buy Brazilian products anymore.

Bolsonaro again criticized France, which was recently attacked by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who called the country irrelevant.

“There has been more than 30 days of fire in France, which is almost half of Pará. Macron can’t control the fire there? Who commands environmental policy against Brazil is France and Norway”, he said, this Saturday, 13, adding that the Amazon catches fire “for real”. “It’s rainforest.”

According to data from Deter, a system from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), between August 2021 and July this year, deforestation in the Amazon was 8,590 square kilometers, slightly below 2021 (8,780 square kilometers).

Assistance of BRL 600

The president and reelection candidate reaffirmed this Saturday, 13, that he would have already agreed with the Ministry of Economy to maintain the value of Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600 for 2023. But he did not inform, on the other hand, how the benefit would be paid , since next year’s Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) does not include such a forecast.

“What I already talked about with Paulo Guedes, that I don’t say anything without talking to him, without talking to the respective minister: ‘PG, can you keep the 600, keep those 200 more for next year?'”, reported the president to the podcast face to face.

“He said ‘yes, if you do this, this and this,'” he said. “So the 600 reais of emergency aid will be maintained next year”.

Earlier, live with federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaro’s main opponent and first placed in the polls, highlighted that the aid in the amount of R$ 600 is only effectively guaranteed until the end of December.

Lobby in the fuel sector

He also complained about the fuel industry lobby.

“You don’t know what it’s like to fight with the fuel lobby. It’s much easier to be on the other side of the counter in Brasília,” Bolsonaro said, amid criticism of the press.

At another point, the president stated that Brazil is not self-sufficient in oil, because it does not have refining of the commodity. According to him, this happens because “a guy back there” didn’t finish three refineries and “buried” R$ 100 billion.

Bolsonaro also said again that negotiations with Russia for the supply of diesel to the country are in the final stage.

The president also criticized leftist governments. “Socialism preaches equality, but everyone knows it’s misery.” He cited problems in countries like Colombia and Chile, which have recently elected leftist governments, as well as Argentina. “Argentina’s monthly inflation is equivalent to our annual.”

Bolsonaro also said again that he does not trust election polls. He repeated that the Datafolha polls were wrong in his election in 2018. The most recent polls of voting intention show former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the lead, but have pointed to an approximation of the current head of the Planalto.

*With information from Reuters.