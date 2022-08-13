BOTAFOGO OFFICIALIZES JACOB MONTES, FORMER CRYSTAL PALACE, AS THIRD REINFORCEMENT OF THE DAY

O Botafogo made official on Friday night the third reinforcement of the day: it is the American midfielder naturalized Nicaragua Jacob Montes, 23 years old, who had been training with the cast for about a month. he was in Crystal Palace and signed a contract until the end of 2024.

Check out Botafogo’s announcement:

Botafogo signed midfielder Jacob Montes by the end of 2024. Born in Lake Worth, Florida, the 23-year-old American athlete has been training with the white-and-white squad since early July and has adapted to Brazilian football and culture. Welcome, Montes!

Jacob is the seventh reinforcement announced by the team led by John Textor for the second transfer window. Before him, left-back Fernando Marçal, from Wolverhampton, midfielder Eduardo, ex-Al Ahli, striker Luis Henrique, ex-Olympique de Marseille, defender Adryelson, ex-Al-Wasl, and midfielder Gabriel Pires, ex-Benfica, midfielder Danilo Barbosa, ex-Nice, had already been announced by SAF.

DATASHEET

Name: Jacob Christian Montes

Date of birth: 10/20/1998

Birthplace: Florida, USA.

Position: Midfield

Height: 1.80cm

Career clubs: Crystal Palace, Waasland-Beveren, RWD Molenbeek and Botafogo