Brazilian champion for Flamengo suffers frightening injury in Serie B

Former Flamengo player, striker Everton Cardoso suffered a serious injury this Friday (12), while playing in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Playing for Ponte Preta, the player went to dispute a ball on the side in a match against Brusque and got his leg stuck on the lawn.

Everton’s right leg was under the former Flamengo player’s body, while his ankle suffered a strong sprain. At the end of the play, the impression was of a serious ankle injury. The match was stopped for the care of the athlete, who left the field straight for the ambulance. Watch the bid. Attention to strong images.

Everton had two spells at Flamengo

Everton Cardoso was revealed at Paraná Clube, but arrived at Flamengo in August 2008, on loan. He was part of the 2009 Brazilian champion squad, but was not a starter. In January 2010, Everton transferred to Tigres, from Mexico.

Read More: Braz does not call Paulo Sousa a mistake, but puts Dorival among the hits of 2022

The second spell began in 2014, when Flamengo bought the player’s economic rights from Tigres. This time, Everton stayed at Rubro-Negro for four seasons. He was one of the main names at the beginning of Flamengo’s administrative and financial restructuring period.

In total, Everton made 265 appearances for Flamengo and scored 39 goals. Unfortunately, on the way out, Everton was marred by an unfortunate sentence. When São Paulo signed him in April 2018, the player told the press: “I came to fight for titles.”

Since then, Everton has passed through São Paulo, Grêmio, Cuiabá, until signing with Ponte Preta. For the Campinas team, Everton played just three games before getting injured. In none of these clubs has Everton won a championship. Meanwhile, Flamengo has collected cups since 2019.

Follow Ivan Trindade on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.