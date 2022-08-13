Bullet Train: Why isn’t Lady Gaga in the movie with Brad Pitt? – Movie news

Singer and actress has a new project for the small screen alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt in Bullet Train? That almost it happened!

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director David Leitch reveals that the owner of the hits Bad Romance, Poker Face and Rain on Me was in talks to appear in the credits of the blockbuster currently in theaters. But, after all, why didn’t the Oscar winner for A Star Is Born star in Bullet train?

According to the filmmaker, the reason that explains the absence of the actress in the film with Brad Pitt was the busy schedule during the recordings of Casa Gucci. “It was really because of her schedule with the Ridley Scott movie. There were short discussions with her, but we realized it wasn’t going to work out because she was preparing Casa Gucci. “

According to some rumors from runners, Lady Gaga could have inherited the role of Maria Beetle, performed on screen by Sandra Bullock. But when it came time to confirm the rumor, David Leitch said: “I’ll keep it mysterious.”

The feature film directed by Ridley Scott is based on the book “Gucci House: A Story of Glamour, Greed, Madness and Death” and revolves around the family of the brand’s director before his assassination ordered by Patrizia Reggiani.

A year after their divorce, Maurizio Gucci was shot dead outside his Milan office. With the discovery of the precedent of the crime, Reggiani was sentenced to 29 years in prison, later reduced to 26 years due to legal appeal. In addition to Lady Gaga, Gucci House It has the cast formed by Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jared Leto.

After Gucci House, Lady Gaga has been involved in more projects for the cinema. She made headlines for writing and performing Hold My Hand, the title song of Top Gun: Maverick, and will work alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2 (likely with the role of Harley Quinn), which is scheduled to be released in theaters in October 2024. .

As for Bullet train, the film continued without Lady Gaga, but featured other big stars. In the plot, Ladybug is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after many missions go off the rails. Nearly giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle to collect a suitcase on a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka.

Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with connected but conflicting goals. On board are fellow assassins Kimura, Prince, Tangerine and Lemon. On the world’s fastest train, Ladybug comes under threat with a bomb that will automatically explode if the train slows below 50 mph, unless a ransom is paid.